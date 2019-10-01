OK, I've always loved me some Gigi Hadid, but after what went down at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 Fashion Show in Paris this week, I'm more impressed than ever. ICYMI, Gigi Hadid escorted Marie S'Infiltre off the Chanel runway after she crashed it, because newsflash, joining in a fashion show because you think you're funny is decidedly not funny. Duh. Hadid could've kept doing her thing and just let the security guards handle it, but instead, she pulled a true bad betch move and grabbed the crasher, escorting her off the runway. Sorry, Pete Davidson, but Gigi Hadid is now officially the only person that comes to mind when I think about BDE.

If you're not as fashion-obsessed as I am, you might not realize how big of a deal Chanel's seasonal fashion shows truly are. Each presentation is a meticulously crafted work of art, as intricate as any film or museum exhibit you've ever seen, and when I say the Chanel team expects perfection, I mean it. These shows always go off without a hitch. That said, when attendees of the highest echelons of the fashion world gathered at the Grand Palais this week, they were in for quite the surprise, courtesy of French comedienne and YouTuber Marie S'Infiltre. Ugh.

To set the scene, here's the Grand Palais on the day of the show. So chic:

IAN LANGSDON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

And here's Gigi Hadid, whose job was to lean in the corner and look pouty. She was doing amazing, as per usual:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then, out of nowhere, S'Infiltre jumps onstage and joins the models in strutting down the runway. Tons of attendees caught the moment on film:

Ugh. The very definition of uncool, unnecessary, and do I even need to say it? Desperate. Hadid and pretty much everyone else noticed the crasher's presence immediately, and while security guards figured out how to get her down without interrupting the show, Hadid decided to take action.

She first confronted the crasher, who, IDK, thought it was funny? Hadid stood in her way so that she was cornered, blocking any possible exit:

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Then, she grabbed her by the arm and escorted her out security-style. It's a moment to go down in fashion history as one of the most bad*ss of all time:

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Then, once security removed the crasher, Hadid went on living her best damn life and looking amazing. Does this look like the face of a model you'd want to mess with? I think not:

WWD/Shutterstock

Apparently, S'Infiltre has crashed fashion shows in the past, as documented on her social media, so I guess she just gets a kick out of ruining things hundreds of people have spent time, money, and energy creating. IDGI! Call her a "prankster," but really, I'd argue what she did made attendees feel unsafe, and was therefore much more serious than just a practical joke. Shout out to Hadid for being the literal hero of Chanel and escorting this crasher off the runway in a timely, orderly fashion. Gigi, your street cred just went up by about a thousand points. You rock.