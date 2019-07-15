This past Friday, Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty got married, and needless to say, their wedding was an absolute stunner. The YouTube star and her fashion designer bae's beach wedding took place at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, reported People. If the photos are any indication, it looks like the beautiful ceremony, in combination with the breathtaking backdrop, was straight out of a fairytale.

For those of you who might need a refresher, Gigi and Nats were first linked together back in 2016 when they started appearing on each other's social media feeds, according to Heavy. Two years later, in early 2018, Nats proposed to Gigi while on a romantic trip to Paris. The activist and beauty expert confirmed the proposal via her YouTube channel. TBH, the video cataloging the epic proposal has got to be one of the most decadent things I've ever laid eyes on. “I wanted to personally share it with you guys here first on my channel that WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!!” Gigi wrote in the video description. “I can’t believe it, I am over the moon.”

Earlier this year, the beauty guru spoke to HollywoodLife about how stressful the wedding planning process had become but assured fans that everything would definitely come together in the end. “It’s kind of one of things where it creeps up on you, I guess,” Gigi told HollywoodLife. “I thought it was all fine, and then I’m like, ‘Wait, this is our checklist of sh*t to do?’ It’s very stressful, but I feel like I work well under pressure. Nats is kind of a perfectionist when it comes to stuff like this. I think we’ll be fine.”

Fast forward to this past Friday, and it seemed like the couples' nuptial exchange went off without a hitch. Gigi rocked a custom white Michael Costello gown, while Nats sported a dapper suit designed by her very own fashion label, Strike Oil, according to People. David Lazzarato, Gigi's father walked her down the aisle and was all smiles in a video posted on Gigi's Instagram Story. "My daughter's getting married today," Lazzarato exclaimed in the video. After the ceremony, Gigi donned two more Michael Costello gowns over the course of the evening, reported People.

Earlier this year, Nats couldn't help but gush about Gigi to ABC News, and it's so clear that the love between these two runs incredibly deep. "I'm Gigi's number one fan, so everything that she does I think it's like, the best ever," Nats told ABC News. As for a family, the couple has been very open about their desire to be parents and their willingness to do whatever it takes to make it happen when the time's right.

"If I could get pregnant, I would get pregnant, in a minute," Gigi said in that same interview with ABC. "I would do it. And I would love it. But that's something that God just didn't give me and I'm gonna have to find a way around it." And it's no surprise that Nats was right there to back her up. "We're gonna make it work, and it's gonna be amazing," said Nats. "I can't wait to see what kind of family we get to build together." It's going to be so exciting to see how the relationship between these two lovebirds continues to evolve.