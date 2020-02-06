Less than two weeks after a Jan. 26 helicopter crash killed Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, her father, Kobe Bryant, two of her basketball teammates, and five other adults, Gianna's school honored her in a beautiful ceremony. Vanessa Bryant posted a series of Instagram videos of the emotional day that included a song sung by her friends. Gianna Bryant's jersey retirement ceremony tribute will bring tears to your eyes.

Staff and students at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, California, gathered in the gym on Wednesday, Feb. 5, to commemorate the life and legacy of Gianna by retiring the #2 jersey she wore during her time there.

"My Gianna," Vanessa captioned the first of many photos. "God I miss you. I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1."

After a faculty member spoke about Gianna's fierce leadership as a member of the school's student council, a group of students took the podium to dedicate Maroon 5's "Memories" to her.

The girls really honed in on the lyrics, "Here's to the ones that we got / Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not / 'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories / Of everything we've been through / Toast to the ones here today / Toast to the ones that we lost on the way / 'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories / And the memories bring back, memories bring back you."

Watch the heartfelt tribute below.

Gianna's music teacher then shared the reason they chose that song, and gave a reflective speech about the impact Gigi left on her.

Scroll down to hear the other sweet stories told about Gigi during her jersey retirement ceremony.

Vanessa shared a photo of Gianna's framed retired jersey, writing, "My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita."

While the world didn't know Gigi as well as her family and friends, these stories about her reveal exactly why they felt like they did.