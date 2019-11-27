Happy Thanksgiving to GAP only, not only for dressing me since I was a mere infant, but also for consistently delivering deal after deal that is so good, it convinces me I do, in fact, need more clothes. From the coziest sweatshirts to jeans that'll last you years to the softest t-shirts you'll end up living in, GAP always has your back with damn good wardrobe basics. This year, the brand has once again delivered on its ability to stock the comfiest clothes at steep discounts. In GAP's Black Friday 2019 sale, you'll be able to score all of those products you've come to know and love — and more — at a huge discounts.

This year, GAP's Black Friday sale is — wait for it — exactly the same sale GAP has done pretty much every year: 50% off everything on the site and in stores, using the code BLKFRIDAY. Additionally, the brand is offering an extra 10% off as a bonus when you use the code BESTEVER. Since the codes won't apply automatically, don't forget to input them at checkout and miss the added savings. The brand also has a doorbuster deal happening on the site right now: Pajamas and cold weather accessories are as low as $10 for adult clothing and as low as $8 for kid's clothing. PHEW, that was a mouthful.

If you want to secure a perfectly curated shopping cart at GAP’s sale, here are a few things you’ll want to scoop up quickly:

Part of GAP's Doorbuster deal today, Nov. 27, these pajama pants feature tiny little dogs wearing sweaters on them, which means you must purchase them. That's literally the rule.

Have you ever wished your trusty flannel was as thick as a coat so you could wear your fave print throughout the winter? Here you go.

With classic long-sleeve tees for as low as $15, GAP said, "You better work*!"

*Stock up on these shirts right now.

You can pick up these leggings for just $35, not even because you need them to work out, but simply because they're really cute.

A bright pop of color in a see of black and grey clothes, this cable-knit sweater is a soft AF sunny dream.

If you feel like you've seen Sherpa just about everywhere recently, you're not going mad. This material is trending more than usual this season, and this sweater is a near perfect iteration of it.

If you're using Black Friday to score big on investment pieces, might I suggest this camel wool coat? It's sophisticated, elevated, and a very ~adult~ purchase if I do say so myself.