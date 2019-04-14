If you happen to be as into Game of Thrones as I am, you most likely have a lot of thoughts and feelings about April 14's premiere of the final season. And it looks like Kit Harrington (aka Jon Snow and the one and only King of the North) is getting wildly sentimental about its end, too. In all seriousness — if you haven't already watched TODAY's Sunday Sitdown, check out Game of Thrones' Kit Harington's comments on Jon Snow — it shows how much he cares about his role, as he describes what the show has brought into his life.

On Sunday, April 14, Kit Harington sat down with reporter and broadcast journalist Willie Geist on TODAY's Sunday Sitdown, just a few hours before the premiere, according to People. The two discussed how much Game of Thrones helped jumpstart Harington's career, his general role on the show (sans any spoilers, of course) and most importantly, how he's currently feeling about it coming to an end. To be completely honest, I was so unprepared to feel all of the emotions I felt after watching it, I could really use a tissue or a good old-fashioned dire wolf snuggle right about now.

When asked about what it's like to move on from playing the long-haired brooding king, Harington said the show has basically changed his life. He says it's where he met most of his friends, and most importantly, his wife and love interest on the show, Rose Leslie. Plus, he had the chance to play his forever favorite character, because who wouldn't want to play a badass fighter and ridiculously attractive outcast?

In the interview with TODAY, Harrington said:

Thrones, it’s given me possibly my future family. It’s given me my wife, it’s given me friends for life. It’s got a character I love, I will love, more than any other character I’ll ever play.

Honestly, how sweet is it that Harington is so grateful for getting to play Jon Snow largely in part because it led him to his wife? OK, really though — my heart is melting as we speak.

Harington went on to thank GOT for everything it's brought him, saying there are no words to describe his gratitude.

“There isn’t a way of saying thank you to it enough," Harington told Geist on TODAY. There never will be and I think that comes back to the question of, ‘How do you feel now that it’s finishing?’ Well, there aren’t words to describe how I feel about it."

I seriously can't handle this. I feel like I'm in the middle of a breakup, or something.

Something that really struck me, however, was what he said about his Game of Thrones audition. He snagged it after starring in his college's rendition of War Horse, and it seemed like he felt destined for the role.

When discussing his audition to be on the show during his interview, Harington told Geist:

... One of the big parts was Jon Snow. And I remember reading it and going up for it, knowing somewhere in side me that this was in the canon of work I could do.

Dang, I guess some things are just meant to be. Just like Jon Snow and Ygritte, the Hound and Brienne of Tarth, or Arya Stark and Needle, Harington was meant to play the King of the North. Obviously, he has a lot to look forward to, but he'll forever be Jon Snow in my heart.