Love is in the air! Gabourey Sidibe announced her engagement to Brandon Frankel with a joyous Instagram post on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Alongside a video and a photo showing off her new sparkler, the actor posted a beautiful tribute to the man she calls her "BFF" — though "fiancé" has a nice ring to it, doesn't it? She wrote:

It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Frankel — who works in entertainment, media, and branding, according to People — popped the question with the help of one of their pets. He attached a heart-shaped charm that read, "Will you marry my daddy?" to their cat Derrell's collar, sprinkled their bed with rose petals, and set up balloons that spelled out, "Will you marry me?"

On Instagram, Frankel shared his view of the proposal:

I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said “YES”! So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I’ve ever known. I couldn’t imagine a life without you. We make the best team, and we make everything fun and memorable. I liked it, so I put a 💍 on it. Love you to the moon and back @gabby3shabby

The lovebirds have been dating since at least May 2019, when Frankel shared a photo of their date night to Instagram.

Congratulations to these two!