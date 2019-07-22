I know it's hard to believe, but summer 2019 is now at the halfway point, which means it's officially crunch time if you want to get a warm weather vacation in before the seasons change. While most flight sales are now starting to look towards fall travel, Frontier's Fly Green sale is letting travelers choose to take either 30% or 50% off their next flight depending on when and where they're looking to fly, including summer travel to a number of destinations. Here's how to take advantage of the promo options and finally book that getaway you've been dreaming about all summer long.

According to Frontier's sale page, aspiring travelers and wanderlust seekers have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, July 22 to take advantage of the airline's Fly Green promotion. Unlike most of the budget retailer's sales, customers have the option to pick between two different discounts based on when they're looking to fly. If you want to squeeze in a patio season trip before September hits, you can expect to score 30% off your one-way ticket with the promotion code BOOKNOW, which applies to flights to select destinations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until Aug. 28. Unfortunately, you'll probably have to use some of your vacation days if you have regular working hours, but this promo is probably one of your best bets for scoring a discount on airfare this season.

Stocksy/Javier Pardina

According to the fine print, this promotion is only valid on non-stop flights from select destinations and your ticket must be purchased at least a week in advance of your travel date. I'd also take a look at the locations that aren't included in the promo, as a number of cities traveling traveling to and from Atlanta, Cincinnati, Denver, Orlando, and Washington, D.C. appear to be blacked out. Still, one great thing about this airline's sale compared to that of many others is that there aren't any blackout dates listed (although I'd keep in mind that fares and availability might vary based on the popularity of your chosen timeframe).

Now, if you're willing to wait until the seasons change to take a vacation, you can score even more money off your airfare in addition to enjoying more desirable travel dates. According to Frontier's sale page, travelers can take 50% off their non-stop flights if they travel during the timeframe of Sep. 4 through Oct. 10. This discount applies to flights on Mondays through Thursdays, as well as Saturdays, so you could potentially score some major savings on a weekend getaway. Again, some select markets are not part of the promotion, so I'd check those out to help you figure out your travel plans.

Customers only have until midnight on July 22 to make moves on their bookings, and from my perusal of the site, it looks like a lot of popular flights are already getting snatched up. Again, all you have to do is enter the promo code BOOKNOW at Frontier's checkout page or ask your Frontier Airlines Reservation Agent to apply it if you have an over-the-phone or in-person booking, so I'd talk things over with your travel companions in the next few hours and make some decisions on your upcoming getaway.