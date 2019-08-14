Let's be real: Iced coffee can get expensive, but it's so worth it. Thankfully, Friendly's is hosting a promotion that'll let you indulge in your fave drink on the cheap. To celebrate its new coffee selections and brewing equipment, the company is selling iced coffee for $1 on Aug. 15 (I'm not kidding). That means you'll be able to buy a cold, flavorful cup of joe with your spare change. If you're hoping to purchase one of Friendly's $1 iced coffees on Aug. 15, I'll tell you how to do it.

With a deal this great, you're probably wondering if there's a catch. Spoiler alert: There isn't one. All you have to do is visit your local participating Friendly's on Thursday, Aug. 15 and order an iced coffee of any flavor. Then, you should only be charged $1. To find a Friendly's restaurant near you, head to the company's official website. Then, hit the "LOCATE" button at the top of the page and enter your zip code. After that, the nearest Friendly's should appear on your screen.

While you're planning your Friendly's trip, take some time and decide which iced coffee flavor you want to order for $1. According to a press release from the company, there are new flavors on the menu that include french vanilla and hazelnut (in addition to regular and decaf). Get thirsty, y'all.

Courtesy of Friendly's

If you're excited about Friendly's new coffee, you're not alone. Dennis Pfaff, the chief operating officer at FIC Restaurants Inc., talked about the caffeinated additions to the menu in a press release. He said, "Our consumers spoke and we listened. We absorbed feedback from our guests over the years on our old coffee and are beyond excited to rollout a much-improved coffee program, made with new machines from high quality beans. We look forward to continue improving and evolving with our consumers’ changing tastes."

To celebrate the coffee even more, Friendly's has a different caffeinated promo in the works. This one, however, features complimentary iced coffee for an entire year. According to the company, the first 25 customers who visit each participating Friendly's location will score 52 free iced coffee vouchers. That equals one free iced coffee every week for one year, which is a pretty awesome deal.

If you're hoping to win those vouchers, head to Friendly's early on Aug. 15 and get in line. I'd probably call ahead of time, too, because it seems like the hours for each restaurant vary by location.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Whether you're one of the first 25 customers at your restaurant or not, you can always sit down for some food while you're there. Thankfully, the company's breakfast menu looks really freaking good, complete with new Southern Chicken & Waffles, Brioche French Toast, and more. If you'd rather have dessert while you're there, you can choose something from the company's iconic ice cream menu and grab a spoon.

Regardless of what time you visit on Aug. 15, though, you'll be able to get an iced coffee for $1. Mark your calendars and set your alarm clocks extra early if you're hoping to score free iced coffee for a year.