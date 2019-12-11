If you're already a superstitious person, things might go from worse to worst if you're a Taurus, Virgo, or a Scorpio, because these three zodiac signs will have the worst Friday the 13th in December 2019. Just so you know, this has nothing to do with the date itself, but rather the astrological transits taking place. Either way, this is a pretty witchy era we're living in.

The night before this Friday the 13th, there will be a supercharged full moon in the curious sign of Gemini. Triggered by electric Uranus — planet of liberation, chaos, and unexpected change — this full moon will ask you to break free in order to liberate yourself from the structures and foundations that no longer serve you. Your relationships and value system will come up for review during this time as well. Oh, and Chiron will station direct, too; so as you can see, there's a lot happening in the sky within 24 hours of Dec. 13.

Nevertheless, here's why Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio, in particular, are bound to feel the brunt of Friday the 13th the most:

Taurus: Your Past Is Coming Back Around

You forgive... but you don't forget. The full moon in Gemini on Dec. 12 will activate your pleasure-seeking second house of money, values, and self-worth, which takes place at an interesting time, because Chiron also stations direct the same day, via your secretive 12th house of closure, karma, and self-undoing. Chiron is the wounded healer; he's both a symbol of your biggest childhood wound and greatest superpower. Your 12th house has everything to do with your past lives and your ability to forgive. Are you willing to forgive yourself and those who have wronged you? It's time to let go once and for all.

Virgo: You're Making A Lot Of Sacrifices

You've always been hardworking. You're typically the first one to make sacrifices, too. However, the week of Friday the 13th will be especially challenging for you, because the full moon in Gemini will beam directly through your ambitious 10th house of career, authority, and reputation in the world on Dec. 12. This full moon will have some tricky aspects, which will ultimately affect your expressive fifth house of authenticity and happiness. Are you happy, Virgo?

Chiron, the wounded healer, also stations direct the same day in Aries, via your eighth house of intimate unions and transformation. That means it's time to let go.

Scorpio: You're Trying To Find Your Happiness

You of all people know the effects of Friday the 13th, but this month will likely bring a number of repressed feels to the surface. For instance, on Dec. 12, the full moon in Gemini will shake up your eighth house of sex, transformation, and joint ventures. This area of your chart revolves around everything you give and take, whether it be physically or spiritually speaking, but it doesn't end there. Chiron, the wounded healer, will also station direct via your flamboyant fifth house of joy and recognition. Are you intimate unions fulfilling you at a soul level? Do they bring you genuine happiness? It's time to live your truth.