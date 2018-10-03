If you're someone who loves personalized everything and reads your horoscope religiously, boy, have I got a beauty drop for you. Fresh x Susan Miller's Zodiac Sugar Lip Treatments are the things that starry eyes are made of, seeing as they combine the power of an ace nourishing balm with the power of, well, the universe. No big deal, or anything.

In case you don't know who Susan Miller is, she's basically to horoscopes what Merriam-Webster is to dictionaries, meaning she publishes the only ones that matter. Every single person I've ever talked to who is into astrology swears by the daily and monthly horoscopes that Miller pens (you can find them on her website, Astrology Zone) and tells me they are accurate to an almost scary degree. It makes sense, then, that Fresh would tap her, the expert in her field, to collaborate with on a collection of zodiac-inspired products.

If you're already a fan of Fresh, then you've likely tried its much-loved Sugar Lip Treatment ($24, fresh.com). Boasting an SPF of 15, it's formulated with moisture-preserving sugar, nourishing oils, and antioxidant-rich polyphenols, which, simply put, means healthier, softer lips. The stuff is seriously magic, especially during the winter, and can backup its slightly high price tag.

And now, thanks to a little help from Susan Miller, the balm has gotten even better.

The limited-edition Sugar Zodiac Lip Treatment Collection launched earlier this week and is composed of 12 offerings, one for each astrological sign. The formula for the actual balm is the same for all of them (it's Fresh's signature Sugar Lip Treatment) but the packaging is far from uniform. Each tube was designed specifically for one sign based on its traits, characteristics, colors, etc., because personalization rules. The details of how each tube was designed are below, but before scrolling down to find your sign's description, you should also know that the Fresh x Susan Miller collaboration doesn't stop with the lip balms.

Fresh.com is featuring exclusive online horoscopes by Miller for you to check out and having just read mine I can personally attest to its thoroughness and quality. It tells me that in 2019 I will travel internationally a lot and find my true love, so maybe I'm biased, but still! (Fellow Leos, 2019 is our year.)

Checkout the special tubes below, with the description of each one straight from Fresh — snagging the one associated with your sign is definitely written in the stars.

Aries

"This packaging featuring the Aries ram is magenta, blue mixed with fiery red, because it’s the life force of the zodiac."

Taurus

"This packaging — featuring the Taurus bull — is grass green because this is the time of the zodiac year when nature is rejuvenating."

Gemini

"This packaging featuring the Gemini twins is the bright yellow color of the sun for this brilliant air sign."

Cancer

"This packaging featuring the Cancer crab is silver blue because this sign loves water and is ruled by the moon."

Leo

"This packaging featuring the Leo lion is rich purple, like a king or queen’s robes, to represent royalty."

Virgo

"This packaging featuring the Virgo maiden is olive green to symbolize this sign’s purity and faithfulness."

Libra

"This packaging featuring the Libra scales is soft, feminine pink because the goddess Venus rules this sign."

Scorpio

"This packaging featuring the Scorpio scorpion is violet to reflect the deeply emotional nature of this sign."

Sagittarius

"This packaging featuring the Sagittarius archer is maroon to symbolize the end of the autumn season."

Capricorn

"This packaging featuring the Capricorn sea-goat is earthy orange to reflect the determined, driven spirit of this sign."

Aquarius

"This packaging featuring the Aquarius water-bearer is bright aqua because this futuristic sign keeps her gaze on the horizon."

Pisces

"This packaging featuring the Pisces fish is turquoise because this sign is ruled by Neptune, god of the sea."