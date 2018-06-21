Your life is a lot like a tiny universe. You're the center, and the people and things you care about are the planets and moons surrounding you. In your 20s, there are so many chances to plummet into black holes and give into pulls in the wrong direction. The goal is for a more fulfilling life in your 20s, since it's the first real decade you take on adulthood.

The sooner you pinpoint what's truly good for you and what's not, the better your universe will be. Now, knowing what's right for you isn't going to be instantaneous. You'll likely have to experience people, places, and things that rub you the wrong way at first before you can even decide that you don't want any part of it.

Being true to yourself and the person you're striving to be is key. Your fulfillment isn't going to coordinate with someone else's. You'll find fulfillment on your own terms and at your own pace. It's important to remember that, although you have friends riding the 20s rollercoaster with you, your journey to being fulfilled is your own uniquely designed path. Take it from one 20-something to the next, and cut these eight things out of your life for a fulfilling future.

Show Drama To The Door

Drama only exists because people choose to entertain it. It takes way too much energy to be involved in it, and the longer you let it have center stage in your life, you aren't ever going to find your silver lining. Close the curtain on the drama, and leave that stress behind.

Cut Ties With Toxic People

Unfortunately, toxic people can even be some of the friends you hold closest. They might not reveal their true colors at first, but over time, you might realize they've done a bunch of things to let you down. Take a break from these people for a bit, until you can figure out how you'd like to fix or approach the situation.

Leave Behind Regrets About The Past

Regret weighs heavy on your mind until you realize that there's no going back in time and changing the outcome. Moving on is the best fix. Each day is a new opportunity for you to do better next time around. If your regret includes a mistake on your end, you're only human, and mistakes are going to happen.

Let Go Of Self-Doubt

You need to be your number one supporter. You can have supportive parents, siblings, and friends, but if you don't believe in yourself, all of that support is void. You are such a gem, and giving yourself kudos is so beneficial to your overall well-being.

Ditch Negative Thinking

You'd be surprised how an overall positive mindset about life can make you feel so content. Make sure you aren't facing every day with a negative outlook, or that's exactly what you are going to get in return.

Bid Farewell To A Job You Aren't Happy With

Please don't read this and think you should just drop your job without a game plan in mind. You still need to support yourself. If you aren't happy with your job, put things into place so that you can leave as soon as possible. Working a 9 to 5 you really don't care for is such a waste of your time.

Quit The Sibling Rivalry

I know this seems silly, but people still feel like they need to compete with their siblings in adulthood. Your parents love each of you for the unique qualities you bring to their world. Competing with your siblings will only cause unnecessary stress, and you'll no longer be striving for your own goals. You'll only be trying to do the next thing bigger and better than your brother or sister.