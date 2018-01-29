Fletcher Cox's Net Worth Will Make You Wish You Could Join The NFL

Leading up to the 2018 Super Bowl on Feb. 4, Philadelphia Eagles player Fletcher Cox has become a huge name in the conversation surrounding the big game. The defensive tackle player has been with the Eagles since 2012, recently competing in his third straight Pro Bowl and even making the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2017 list. Now expected to play a crucial part in the Super Bowl, devoted fans may be curious about Fletcher Cox's net worth, and we have some answers.

In 2016, Cox made headlines for signing a six-year, $103 million contract extension with $63 million guaranteed to him. The amount of guaranteed money was the most of all time for a non-quarterback player, echoing how valuable Cox's abilities are for the Eagles. However, as Business Insider points out, if Cox seems to deteriorate in the future, the team could dismiss him by the 2020 season at most.

If he stays on top of his game after two or three years into his deal, Cox may be pulled into new contract negotiations. Because his six-year deal is actually meant to be interpreted as either a two-year, $42.9 million agreement or a three-year, $59.7 million deal, it's more likely that Cox will not receive the entirety of the suggested $103 million contract.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The 27-year-old's massive deal does, however, pave the way for a possibly grander agreement further down the line. Upon the contract's finalization in June 2016, he told Sports Illustrated:

Yeah, it was actually huge, and when I found the out the numbers on everything it was seriously mind-blowing. But as far as getting it done, it was a long process, maybe 14, 15 months of negotiating. But when it got done, it was like a weight lifted off my shoulders.

According to Yahoo Sports, Cox's $63 million guarantee trumped those of other defensive tackles Marcell Dareus and Ndamukong Suh, who each earned $60 million guarantees from the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins. When Cox's deal was made, the Eagles also offered a total guarantee of $280 million to its players.

Well, that's certainly a great situation for a guy who claims to have never watched the Super Bowl.

Cox is currently at a center of a lawsuit filed by a North Carolina man who accused him of seducing and having sex with his wife. Apparently, "alienation of affection" is worthy of a lawsuit in North Carolina if someone has a valid claim. Cox has reportedly asked Joshua Jeffords to drop the case, claiming that his relationship with Jeffords' wife Cuesta Jeffords resulted from "mutual attraction" and that he didn't know she was married.

Elite Daily reached out to Cox's team and Jeffords' team for comment on the allegations but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Although Cox is being sued for $25,000, it looks like this case is playing out in his favor, so I wouldn't expect lawsuit fees to affect his hefty deal with the Eagles.

Other players' performances, however, do have the power to change the amount of money Cox earns. Business Insider reports that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz's development on the team could soon change Cox's deal, as it would be difficult to maintain two expensive contracts:

The one thing that could give the Eagles flexibility to wait until 2020 to redo the contract is the rookie contract of quarterback Carson Wentz. His cap space will be a bargain through the 2019 season. If he pans out, it won't be until 2020 when he starts to become an expensive quarterback and it will be more difficult to justify both contracts.

For now, both Cox and Wentz, also a recent Pro Bowl participant, are expected to be key figures in Sunday's Super Bowl game against the New England Patriots.

The 2018 Super Bowl begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 4 on NBC.