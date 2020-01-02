New year, new Fenty. That's how the saying goes, right? If not, Fenty Beauty's Lunar New Year makeup kit begs to differ. The brand has blessed us with yet another cute set, this time with two best-selling, full-size products you're either desperate to try or thankful to restock for your collection. Fenty lippies and highlighters are not something one should ever risk being without, after all!

While New Year's Day marks the very first day of the year, aka January 1, Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, takes place on January 25, and marks the beginning of the traditional Chinese calendar's year. Something about the traditions of good fortune and new beginnings really resonate with beauty brands worldwide, and many commemorate the holiday with limited-edition products and packaging in shades of luxe gold and ruby red. This year, Fenty Beauty is one of the many brands dropping a limited-edition set, and the Stunna New Year Highlighter + Lip Set: Lunar New Year Edition ($50, Fenty Beauty) has two of the brand's most beloved products, not to mentioned some spectacular packaging. If you've yet to try the Stunna Lip Paint in "Uncensored" or the Killawatt Highlighter Duo in "Mean Money/Hu$tla Baby," there's never been a better time to buy.

Considering the liquid lipstick alone retails for $24 and the highlighting duo for $36, the kit's $50 pricepoint and total value of $60 means a total savings of $10. It's not much, but hey, you could use it to snag the brand's Invisimatte Blotting Paper Refills ($10, Fenty Beauty), and any level of discount is welcome in my mind! "Uncensored" is the perfect lip hue for any Lunar New Year celebrations, as the Chinese associate red with good fortune and happiness. On the other hand, the "Mean Money/Hu$tla Baby" duo adds the perfect amount of champagne sparkle to any party look.

Fenty Beauty posted this promo image showing the set in action, and I'm dying to recreate this whole look ASAP:

Whether or not you celebrate Lunar New Year, resisting Fenty Beauty's bomb new set will be difficult to do. Who doesn't want to start the year off with a few beautiful makeup goodies?