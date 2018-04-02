I genuinely thought my first boyfriend was "the one." Unlike a lot of exes of the respondents here, he was and still is one of the best people I know. Intimidatingly smart, ceaselessly kind, fantastic listener. When we broke up I thought I'd never be okay again. We didn't talk for a year.

Now, we are very close friends. We were decent together, but our personalities aren't very compatible for a host of reasons that are obvious now.

I had a couple of mediocre/shitty boyfriends since, so I was pretty down about it. But my current SO is, aside from a couple of bumps in the road, so much more compatible with me. He just has this incredible ambition and he makes me laugh all the time and treats me like a queen, and I know that even if we do break up--heaven forbid--I know that there's always hope for me.

—/u/idislikekittens

Moving forward from heart break can be difficult but let these stories serve as your proof that it will eventually happen.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!