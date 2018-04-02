Feeling Like You'll Never Find Love Again Sucks, So Take Advice From These People Who Did
Falling in love is a beautiful thing. Especially when it happens for the first time. Suddenly you meet someone who makes you feel more wonderful than you've ever felt before and it's impossible to believe that anyone else on this planet could possibly make you feel this wonderful. That is until you breakup and you're stuck all by yourself feeling like you'll never find love again. A recent Reddit AskWomen thread asked ladies to share their experiences of feeling like this along with tips on how they moved forward. Read along and cling on to these rays of hope.
Realize some friendships aren't worth salvaging.
Sometimes someone else will come along at your lowest point.
It sounds cliche but time really does heal all the wounds.
Obsession sin't the same thing as love.
Your life doesn't have to pan our exactly how you thought it would.
Eventually you'll understand why it didn't work out.
Moving forward from heart break can be difficult but let these stories serve as your proof that it will eventually happen.
