You're about to experience a powerful, but beautiful week. The astrology as of late has been intensely overwhelming, to say the least. After all, you're coming away from an Aquarius season that doubled as a new beginning; a beginning that's brimming with vision and promise. You're embarking on another chapter now that the sun has entered Pisces, and make no mistake, Pisces season has so much in store. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of February 22, 2021 — Gemini, Aquarius, and Pisces — then you have the most to gain.

If you've been struggling to find that spark, this week might feel like a welcome change. After all, on Feb. 24, ambitious Mars will form a trine with transformative Pluto, giving you the courage to overcome all the things that you once thought you could never defeat. This is a powerful time to zero in on your goals and let every mistake and moment of failure inspire you to try even harder this time.

By Feb. 25, romance will run high as affectionate Venus enters dreamy, imaginative, and transcendent Pisces, tapping into your desire for a love that takes you to far off places. Allow enchantment to lead the way. By Feb. 26, Jupiter — planet of expansion — will form a trine with the North Node of destiny, guiding you toward your higher self. Leave behind toxic cycles from your past and boldly go where you know you were always meant to go.

This astrologically significant also ends with a full moon in organized, analytical, and practical Virgo on Feb. 27. Allow it to shed some light on your self-care regimens and the routines that you live by.

Gemini: New Experiences Are Bringing You So Much Growth

Since the North Node entered Gemini last year, you've likely experienced a whole lot of growth in a short amount of time. It has been difficult, but all of the hard work will be worth it. This week, you might start to see some of the pay-off for all the effort you've put into personal growth and self-enrichment. In fact, serendipitous experiences and spontaneous opportunities may even land in your lap, sparking a moment of self-discovery that might mark a significant turning point for you at this time, Gemini.

Aquarius: You're Learning How To Make The Best Of Everything

If you've been feeling like you're carrying the world on your shoulders, it's really no surprise. This past Aquarius season put a lot of pressure on you all at once and you might still be recovering from all of the stress. Luckily, this week, the cosmos are encouraging you to discover the fun that surrounds you. Even when you're struggling, there's always a way to take your struggle and transform it into creativity and possibly even joy. As you go through this week, you may find yourself feeling drawn to opportunities to simply have a good time. Don't overthink it, Aquarius.

Pisces: You Might Be Feeling Even More Attractive Than Usual

This week, you have so much to look forward to, Pisces. When Venus — planet of love, friendship, art, and culture — enters your first house of the self, you might feel more beautiful than usual. You might feel like taking a little extra time to put your outfit together or spray on your expensive perfume, even if it's just to go to the grocery store. With your Venus return underway, the people in your life (and people you have yet to meet) will probably start paying extra attention to how awesome you are. Soak it up.