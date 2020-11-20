What are you looking forward to getting this year on Black Friday? For me, it's 1000% new clothes, along with some cute holiday gifts for the people on my list (if I don't end up blowing my budget on myself). Because I plan on spending my Thursday and Friday in a post-Thanksgiving-meal state of repose, I am definitely hitting up the Fashion Nova Black Friday 2020 sale from the comfort of my couch. Assuming the deals are anything like last year's, you may run the risk of buying the whole damn store.

While the 2020 deals haven't been confirmed just yet, in 2019, Fashion Nova offered 50% off its entire website for Black Friday. That means, on top of shopping some trendy new items and your favorite basics, 2020's sale might also include some major collabs, like the latest Fashion Nova x Megan Thee Stallion collection, for half off. Last year, the sale ran from Black Friday at 12 a.m. PT until midnight the following Saturday. If the brand sticks to that schedule, you'll have a decent amount of time to score all the new fire outfits you're dreaming of. But you'll definitely want to shop fast.

Between jaw-dropping dresses that'll help you ring your New Years' in right to loungewear you won't want to take off, the possibilities are endless. With 50% off, you can even get your loved ones something nice, too, without worrying about blowing your entire savings. Since you'll likely already be shopping from your bed or your couch, make things a little easier on yourself by bookmarking some these Fashion Nova pieces below. This just might end up being your most fashionable winter yet.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.