As the holiday season fast approaches, you may find yourself overwhelmed and unsure how to start checking things off your shopping list. I recommend you kick off card-swiping season by buying gifts for yourself. After all, a lot of conflicting emotions come with Black Friday — excitement, confusion, chaos, satisfaction, and occasional fear — which can be incredibly exhausting. You totally deserve to treat yourself for the hard work you dedicate to taking advantage of all the sales. If you're someone who love to rock Insta-worthy looks, you'll definitely want to stock up on some fire outfits during Fashion Nova’s Black Friday 2019 sale.

Fashion Nova is a well-known hub of the latest fashion trends, and the online store lets you level-up your wardrobe without leaving the comfort of your bed. For this year’s Black Friday sale, visitors to FashionNova.com can shop the entire site at 50% off when you use the code "FN50" at checkout. The sale ends at 12 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 30, so you'll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of the sale.

If you’re ready to look fashionable and fierce, here are five items you’ll want to add to your cart during the sale. Disclaimer: while wearing these pieces, people will probably ask you where your outfit is from way more than usual.

Fashion Nova never disappoints when it comes to its selection of going out dresses — long or short, the site has got you covered. This long, velvet green dress features a deep v-neck with a v-shaped wire for extra support, long sleeves, and a ruched open back. The dress is perfect for a December wedding, formal office holiday party, or just a fancy night out.

I told you the site's dress section doesn't disappoint. This mini dress features long sleeves, cut outs on the sides, padded shoulders, and a deep v-neck. It'll be sure to stun everyone in the room at that New Year's Eve party.

Fashion Nova also knows how to make some killer matching sets. This ivory knit set features a hooded sweatshirt and stretchy jogger pants with an elastic waistband. Have holiday shopping to do? Rock this set while you're out running errands or while lounging around binge-watching Christmas movies. The choice is yours.

When you get to shop Fashion Nova at 50% off, the only thing that should be stressed is your jeans. These distressed boyfriend jeans are high-waisted, cuffed at the ankle, and made of stretchy denim. Dress up with heels, blazer, and a leotard, or dress down with a hoodie and sneakers.

The temperatures are dropping so it's time to make sure your winter wardrobe is set. This foiled puffer jacket combines two of the season's biggest trends: metallic shades and chunky puffers. The coat is also available in a shiny gold hue.