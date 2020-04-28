High school and college graduation might look different this year, but Facebook is helping the Class of 2020 ring in their achievements with plenty of fanfare nonetheless. While many schools recently switched over to virtual classes and canceled key senior events like prom and graduation, that doesn't mean high school and college seniors have to skip out on a commencement ceremony completely. Facebook and Instagram's 2020 graduation week takes the party online with a star-studded commencement address helmed by Oprah and a performance by Miley Cyrus, so it's safe to say the Class of 2020 is about to have one very memorable celebration.

On Friday, May 15 at 11 a.m. PT, students and their families and friends can head to Facebook Watch to tune into the festivities with a live broadcast of #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. The tech giant says none other than Oprah Winfrey will be getting the festivities started by delivering the commencement address, while stars like Simone Biles, Jennifer Garner, Awkwafina, and Lil Nas X will also share some remarks and advice during the ceremony. To top things off, Miley Cyrus will perform a throwback hit which is so fitting for the occasion, "The Climb." You can access all of this and more by downloading the Facebook App and then heading to Facebook Watch. Meanwhile, highlights from the event and other coverage will be shared on Instagram's main account.

In addition to enjoying a celebrity-filled event helmed by some of the most well-known speakers and public figures in the country, graduates can also make their big day extra personal. While individual students won't be called out by name during the address, the ceremony will go through all the states and recognize high schools and colleges by name.

Facebook Watch and Instagram will also share special messages from deans and principals as well as special photos and videos from the Class of 2020. While you might not be able to spend the day with your fellow graduates, seeing photos of your graduating class airing during the ceremony will definitely make you feel like you're together in spirit.

Shutterstock

On an even more personal note, Facebook is also offering a Messenger Rooms feature that lets students host and tune into their own virtual ceremony so that they can celebrate with family and friends on a more personal level. In addition to a virtual graduation hub, graduating students can take advantage of custom filters and more on-theme updates that'll take their big day to the next level.

Because you need a soundtrack to accompany all the fanfare, Facebook announced that it'll be updating its Music Stickers with a Graduation theme available on both Facebook and Instagram. The tech giant has done all the hard work for you and came up with a list of graduation-appropriate songs to make it easy to accentuate all the big moments with the perfect playlist. To keep your Stories looking as celebratory as possible, on Monday, May 11, Instagram will roll out a graduation countdown sticker, celebratory stickers, graduation AR effects, and a custom #Graduation2020 hashtag.

Facebook's virtual #Graduation2020 will be airing live starting on May 15, so send out your virtual invites and get ready to ring in what's sure to be one memorable graduation.