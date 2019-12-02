If you're still sleeping on Express, consider this your official wake-up call. While the brand often holds massivesales with savings up to 40% orr, Express' Cyber Monday 2019 Sale includes 50% off everything on the brand's website, from holiday party dresses to staple denim to Insta-worthy boots. These pieces are so good, you'd no doubt be tempted to buy them full-price, so to snag them for half off is simply a Cyber Monday blessing. Thank you, Express, for giving me upwards of 10 New Year's Eve dress options to choose from!

You've no doubt strolled by an Express in your local mall, but have you ever gone inside? Personally, it's one of the few stores I still love to visit, as they've always got killer deals and great pieces. Express carries everything from sequined minidresses to stylish workwear, so it's the ideal one-stop-shop for anyone with a busy schedule and an array of looks to serve. Still, the brand's partywear is my personal fave, and they've brought back my favorite sparkly dress in a few new styles this season. Might as well snag them today while everything online is available for half off!

The Geometric Sequin Long Sleeve Deep V Mini Bodycon Dress ($49, originally $118, Express) makes an appearance every year, and it only gets glitzier:

If you're more into jumpsuits, though, you might prefer the Striped Sequin Wrap Front Cami Jumpsuit ($64, originally $128, Express):

Express makes incredible basics, too. I love the elevated details on these Super High Waisted Black Belted Paperbag Jeans ($44, originally $88, Express):

This year, though, I'm all about their selection of boots. Picture the Embossed Block Heel Boots in "Pecan" ($44, originally $88, Express) with a flowy skirt and cropped sweater:

Or better yet, the Rhinestone Embellished Faux Fur Combat Boots ($44, originally $88, Express) with a cozy legging and puffer jacket:

All the above and more are available on the Express site now, but the half-off deal will expire on December 3 at 2:59a.m. ET. Oh, and did I mention you can get free shipping today, too? There has quite possibly never been a better time to shop Express, so don't miss out.