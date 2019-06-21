Everyone knows the only reason anyone ever sends holiday cards is simply to humble brag. Regardless if you're showcasing your five-year relationship, how many best friends you have, or your seemingly gigantic family, there's always a reason to commemorate it with snapshot. And to ensure you can snap the sickest holiday photo possible, Expedia is sending one lucky person on the trip of their dreams. So, if you haven't already entered Expedia's Epic Holiday Card Giveaway for 2019, stop what you're doing, and listen up, because this is vital information.

Whether your dream vacation consists of a trip to Disney World, a Hawaiian excursion, or a hike through the Berkshires, Expedia is sending one lucky winner on a $50,000 all-expenses paid vacation to make sure they can snap the perfect holiday photo, according to the press release. And luckily, entering is simple.

To enter Expedia's Epic Holiday Card Giveaway, visit the travel company's Holiday Card Makeover page through June 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. There, you will simply enter your first and last name along with your email address, and you'll be set. According to the rules and conditions, there's a limit of one entry per person, and you must be a legal resident of the United States and 21 years or older.

The winner will be randomly drawn on Wednesday, July 17 from all eligible entries, according to the contest's rules and regulations. The Grand Prize consists of $50,000 worth of travel booked on Expedia as well as a $7,000 check to make up for the taxes applied to the prize. Whether your trip includes airfare, a rental car, a hotel, or various activities is entirely up to you. Cruises are not an option, unfortunately, and the trip can be used for the winner and as many guests as the winner wants.

If you do end up winning, you'll be notified by mail or email, and you must reply within seven days to claim your prize, according to the rules and regulations. If you don't respond in the specified time period, another winner will be selected.

In the press release, Jen O’Twomney, Expedia's Vice President, said holiday card photos are super important to her family, and there are so many fun trips that could make for a picture perfect holiday card.

According to the press release, O’Twomney said:

Holiday cards are a HUGE tradition in my family. We are always on the lookout for that perfect moment to capture on each vacation. Last year it was being spooked on a ghost tour in Dublin. This year, maybe singing along to a musical on Broadway. There really is no better time to capture family photos than while on vacation, especially a free one.

If you don't end up winning the Grand Prize, however, there are several opportunities out there, allowing you to sightsee for cheap. Expedia is offering offering 50% off select activities and tours between July 1 and July 7. Browse the website to decide on what you want to do, and keep in mind that it would be for travel between July 1 and October 31, 2019, according to the press release. So, you'll want to file for PTO like, now.

So, definitely enter this contest before it ends on June 30. And if you win, make sure your camera is charged the entire time. You wouldn't want to miss out on the perfect snapshot.