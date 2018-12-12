If you've been perusing some of the fabulous travel deals out there for the holidays but haven't actually booked anything yet, don't worry. Your deal is still out there. That's because Expedia is gearing up to offer limited time travel coupons to users starting on Thursday, Dec. 13. Expedia's End of Year Getaway coupons can help you save lots of money off of your next flight or hotel, but there's only one way to claim your deal. Here's what I know.

Expedia is getting ready to roll out exclusive coupons that can help you save up to 90 percent off on select hotels. The coupons will also include offers for up to $100 off of select flights, according to the travel website. The deals begin on Thursday, Dec. 13, starting at 9 a.m PT (12 p.m. ET), according to the Expedia website.

To access the coupons, you must download the Expedia app. The app is available for iOS devices and Android devices and won't cost you a single penny to install on your phone. I definitely recommend doing this before the coupons become available. The last thing you want to be doing is fiddling around with the app and trying to figure out your login credentials when the coupons go live.

Why does that matter, you ask? Well, according to Expedia, the company will only be giving away a certain number of travel coupons. The exact number has not been given, but if I were you I would not take any chances. The more prepared you are, the better your chances are of snagging an amazing travel-saving coupon. Another bonus of using the app? Expedia Rewards members get two times the points when the End of the Year coupon is redeemed using the app.

The Expedia Rewards program is free to join and easy to use. When you make purchases using Expedia, you will earn a certain number of points. Over time, these points can be put towards hotels, rental cars, sightseeing tickets, and more. Basically, you can earn points by booking with Expedia and use those points to save money on future travel. Sounds like a win-win to me.

The deal is based around Expedia's #HitReset campaign that encourages travelers to "relax with an end-of-year escape," according to the Expedia website. Expedia's End of the Year deal is slightly similar to what the travel company offered for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The whole offer is honestly a bit mysterious to me right now, but I am definitely intrigued. I love to travel, so I can't wait to see what exactly is included in Expedia's End of the Year Getaway coupons.

Just keep in mind that the coupons will only be available while supplies last. I don't have any more details on how exactly you will claim the coupons, but make sure you are logged in and ready to go at 9 a.m. PT (that's 12 p.m. ET for all of you East Coasters). That's when the coupons will be live. When the deals are done, that's it. I'm going to set a reminder in my phone so that I don't miss out on a good deal. Maybe you should do the same.