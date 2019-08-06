The first season finale of Euphoria was filled with twists, surprises, and cliffhangers galore, and a totally unexpected musical number set up an ambiguous future for the show's main characters. But the most gruesome moment in the finale came a bit before that song, when Nate unleashed a visceral breakdown that was so much more intense than anyone could have expected. It was so extreme, in fact, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi got a concussion filming Nate's finale scene, according to a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Season 1 finale of Euphoria. Viewers were hoping Euphoria's season finale would finally deliver some comeuppance for Nate Jacobs, the violent, strategic, and repressed antagonist of the hit teen series. Throughout the season, Nate had blackmailed Jules, assaulted Maddy, framed Tyler for the assault, and called the cops on Fez, effectively making him public enemy No. 1 among the Euphoria fandom. But despite all of the bad things he has done, it was still very tough to watch his emotional scene in the season finale.

At the end of the episode, Nate's father Cal (Eric Dane) took a dig at his son for not demonstrating his leadership during a recent football game. Having had enough of his father's reprimands and lies, Nate responded by menacingly getting up in his dad's face, which led to the two fighting on the ground. After Cal pinned Nate to the ground, Nate had a breakdown. He let out loud screams and alarmingly began to bang his head against the floor as hard as he could. A clearly disturbed Cal got off his son and retreated to his office while Nate continued to shriek and self-harm.

HBO

It was a very disturbing scene to watch, and according to Jacob Elordi, it was just as intense to actually film. Elordi revealed he bled and got a concussion from filming the intense scene, but all the pain was worth it because he is very proud of it.

It was physically grueling, but Sam [Levinson, creator] and I kind of have this head nod when there’s an intense scene and the stunt guys would kind of lay it out for us. And then when we give each other the head nod, it kind of means that we’re just going to go for it when the camera rolls. And Eric and I, we’re incredibly close, so I basically said to him, “Let’s rock and roll and make it sort of as real as possible,” because I think it’s super important and he was on-board as well. So Eric f—ing smashed me. I was bleeding. I got a concussion. I ended up throwing up after work. It was gnarly. It was really, really gnarly, but it came at the end of my shooting period. I was just wrapping the show around that time. So it was almost like this massive letting go of everything over the eight months that we filmed. It was incredibly grueling, but it was so worthwhile and I definitely couldn’t have done it without Eric and Sam kind of walking me through it and helping me out. And it was definitely the most fulfilling thing that I’ve sort of ever shot.

Although no details have yet been revealed about the second season of Euphoria, Nate's finale scene definitely seems to be teasing how new episodes will delve even further into Nate's background and the issues he clearly keeps bottled up. Maybe Euphoria fans will even start to sympathize for Nate Jacobs despite his heinous actions.