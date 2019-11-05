Emma Watson's Quote About Being "Single" Is So Refreshing

Stressed about being single? Try adopting Hermione's take on the matter. Emma Watson's quote about being "single" could inspire a whole new way to look at living life without a significant other. “I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” Watson told British Vogue in an interview published on Nov. 4. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

Self-partnered. As in, you're not alone — which is something the term "single" inherently suggests. Instead, being "self-partnered" implies that you're just in a relationship with yourself. And odds are you're a total catch, so that sounds pretty great.

The topic of being "single" came up when Watson, 29, was discussing her upcoming 30th birthday in April. “I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal…’” she told British Vogue. “Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious. And I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out… There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

Isn't it sort of refreshing to know that even super successful celebs freak out about all of the goals they haven't yet accomplished by certain arbitrary life milestones? Same.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images

Watson may call herself self-partnered but that doesn't necessarily mean that she isn't dating anyone at all. In fact, just a few days before her British Vogue interview was published, Watson was photographed by the Daily Mail kissing a "mystery man" while out for lunch in London. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Watson's rep for comment on the photo and did not hear back.)

Before that, fans were hoping for a potential relationship between Watson and her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton. Both Felton and Watson have maintained that they're just friends, but can you blame fans for thinking there could be something more when Felton's out there posting stuff like this?

Oh, and Watson, who has already admitted that Felton was her first crush, is just casually posting cute carousels like this:

So, in conclusion, Watson may be "self-partnered," but she's definitely not alone.