Emma Roberts Reportedly Gave Birth & Her Baby's Name Is So Perfect

It looks like Emma Roberts' baby boy is here! The actress and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund reportedly welcomed their son Dec. 27. TMZ was the first to share the news, and after hearing that Emma Roberts gave birth, and the baby's adorable name, fans are emotional.

Fans have been waiting anxiously to meet Roberts' little one after she announced her pregnancy in August. At the time, she posted a photo of her baby bump and her boyfriend, with a caption that confirmed she was expecting a boy. "Me ... and my two favorite guys," she captioned the pic.

Throughout the fall, Roberts shared a number of pregnancy photos, sharing her journey with her 15 million followers. On Oct 4, she posted a photo from her outdoor baby shower, thanking friends and family for "making pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times."

She also proudly shared her November 2020 cover of Cosmopolitan magazine, where she bared her bump in a crop top. "So excited to share this with you guys! Thank you @cosmopolitan for having me as your first pregnant cover," she wrote.

Now that the baby is finally here, his reported name couldn't be sweeter. According to TMZ, the couple reportedly named their baby boy Rhodes.

Roberts has yet to share the first photo of her newborn, but she has been completely candid in sharing how meaningful it is for her to become a mom.

"It's a beautiful thing to know that you’re in charge of creating your child’s world. I take that so seriously," she said in her cover story for Cosmopolitan. "Even just putting his nursery together, that’s the first environment he’s going to be in."

"Sometimes I think about seeing him in the morning and how I want to say good morning to him and how I want to put him to bed at night, all those things that end up creating your sense of safety. Sometimes it’s scary, though, because I’m responsible for this child’s world and memories, and I want to make it all wonderful."

Roberts played the part of a romance cynic in her 2020 holiday film Holidate, but IRL, she's surrounded by more love than ever.