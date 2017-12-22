Emily Maynard's Husband Isn't From 'The Bachelorette,' But She's Clearly In Love

We're less than two weeks away from the premiere of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, so we figured now is as good a time as any to check back in with Emily Maynard, the reality star who broke his heart in Season 8 when she sent him packing and chose Jef Holm instead. The relationship with Holm didn't last, but the former reality star did eventually fall in love and marry automotive management consultant Tyler Johnson back in 2014. No, Emily Maynard's husband isn't from The Bachelorette — or from any other part of the franchise — but the happily married mom of four is clearly smitten with him anyway.

In fact, their relationship actually pre-dates Emily's very first appearance on Season 15 of The Bachelor. "I used to teach a jewelry making class at a middle school that my church adopted and Tyler was one of the coordinators of the program," she explained in a blog post. "Every Thursday I could count on him to come help me carry all of my beads out to my car at the end of class. The only problem was he was so good looking that I could barely make eye contact with him, much less have a normal conversation."

He helped her carry her beads.

So does this guy have any single brothers, or what?

And get this: Johnson proposed to Maynard in January 2013 with five (!) different diamond bands, and even made sure to include her daughter, Ricki, (from a previous relationship) in the magical moment by giving her a ring, as well — so, so sweet!

In June, the couple celebrated their third anniversary, and Emily marked the big event by making a cool Flipagram slideshow that showcases her relationship with Johnson. She then shared it on her Instagram feed because how else are we all supposed to be jealous of this gorgeous pairing?

"Happy anniversary to the person who has changed my life in all the best ways," she wrote in the caption. "Nothing makes me happier than knowing you are a part of God's plan for my life and I couldn't love you more @mtylerjohnson {this video took me 18 hours to make so I hope you don't expect a present too. Also, I'm pregnant in 99.9% of these pics."

No surprise, there — the couple are proud parents to three little boys, 2-year-old Jennings, 1-year-old Gibson, and 1-month-old Gatlin, born just a hot second ago in November 2017.

"God is so good… my cup runneth over," Emily wrote on Instagram. "Welcome New Baby Johnson to the world."

What a crew! Tyler, ever the doting dad, also shared a sweet set of hospital pics over on his own Instagram.

"So many emotions," he wrote, then added a list of all of them:

1) This woman is my everything. She is so extraordinary. I’m so blessed God gave her to me. 2) Ricki is still the queen. I love you my sweet angel. 3) Johnson boys - LETS GO!! 4) I feel very overwhelmed at God’s blessings. I am a sinner saved by grace and even though I’m so broken God says “I love you”. Thank you Jesus! 1 John 4:19. #4

He really sounds like such a sweetheart, doesn't he? And apparently, he's an amazing dad to boot! Just check out what Emily posted for Tyler on his birthday:

"I look at this picture and can't believe I married such a good looking man," she wrote. "But more than that he's the best husband, most amazing dad, most hard working, and Jesus loving man I ever could have imagined. Happy (one day late) birthday to my favorite human I didn't give birth to."

Pretty adorable, even if it was a little tardy. Looks like this Bachelorette's journey ended with true love, after all! And the fact that it didn't all go down on the show? Most dramatic plot twist ever!