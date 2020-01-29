Even if you're not a football fan, the Super Bowl is a pretty huge deal. Sure, it's when the NFL anoints its champion team for the year, but it's also one of the biggest days for pop culture fans. Not only is the halftime show one of the biggest concerts on TV, but the night's commercials are works of art too. This year's lineup is looking extra entertaining, as evidenced by Emily Hampshire and Charlie Day's Super Bowl 2020 teaser, which is equal parts a Tide commercial and the Schitt's Creek and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia mashup you never knew you needed.

Hampshire and Day star in two of television's biggest comedies: Hampshire as Stevie on Schitt's Creek and Day as Charlie on It's Always Sunny... (which he also co-created). But their latest project is a collaboration for Tide that has them "airing their dirty laundry" in front of millions of people.

For both actors, a big reason they wanted to do the commercial was to be a part of something as big as the Super Bowl. "Every year I see those Super Bowl commercials and think it would be so much fun to be in one," Day tells Elite Daily. "And then the call came in."

But as advert enthusiasts know, filming a Super Bowl commercial is not a one-and-done thing; companies almost always have multiple spots, all centered around the same theme, which they release in the days leading up to the big game. The clip below, for example, is a teaser for the main even, and it shows Day and Hampshire spilling some secrets fans don't know about them, like their favorite foods and some of their most annoying habits:

Tide on YouTube

There's something instantly relatable about the notion of doing laundry, and that's something the celebs embraced when making the commercial. "I think laundry brings us all closer together, because we all have to do it," Day says. "It’s like the dentist. It’s something we just gotta get done or else it’s gonna build up and then you’re gonna have a real problem. Gonna have no clothes."

That sort of relatability is also a big part of what drew Hampshire to the Tide commercial, since it offered her a chance to be real with fans.

"What I think is cool is the commercial feels very on-brand for my personality because I would think I’m lazy," Hampshire admits. "I’m really lazy and I feel like what we have planned for the commercial embraces that. Most people don’t embrace that, but, they did. So I feel good about it."

You can catch Day and Hampshire in the full commercial during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2, on FOX.