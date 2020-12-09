If you don't have a tissue box nearby, I'd highly recommend grabbing one before reading Emily Blunt's quote about John Krasinski's support. During a Dec. 9 interview with People, Blunt opened up about how her marriage to Krasinski, her husband of 10 years, has helped her get through the pandemic and subsequent quarantine. "Having John's support is everything, because we are each other's confidant," she gushed. "That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me."

So, what have they been up to while locked up at home with one another? Pretty much exactly what you've been doing. "We watched The Crown in three days, and then we were bereft," she shared. "That's the other thing about the pandemic: how lost and broken you feel once your favorite show has ended. Like, what should I do with my life now?"

Also, they have their two daughters to keep them company. "Being around little ones during the pandemic was such a saving grace because they would just be bouncing around the house, and your job is to protect them from what is happening and make sure their life remains joyful," she told People. "That was a pretty great lifeline for John and me during the pandemic, for sure."

Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

So, Krasinski is clearly crushing it in the family department as far as his wife is concerned. But she also made time to gush about her husband's professional skills when discussing the upcoming flick A Quiet Place Part II, which stars Blunt and is directed by Krasinski.

"I was just really excited to see what John could do with this second one because he had all the wings of confidence from the first one," she shared. "It's a much bigger film, the world expands, and I just can't wait for people to see what he can do as a filmmaker."

Blunt is obviously extremely smitten by her husband. But, to be fair, the feeling seems to be very much mutual. "I was never the coolest kid on the block, so I never had the ‘good ol’ days’ of a playboy type of lifestyle … So for me, the best days of my life started when I met my wife — that’s the truth, it’s not just me saying it because it sounds nice on a card," he gushed in a 2017 interview with The Daily Beast. "She’s one of the coolest people, she’s so talented, she’s beautiful, and she’s certainly out of my league. And so all of a sudden all of the things I loved, I got to find someone who loved that about me. There was a lot of my life that she hadn’t experienced and a lot of her life that I hadn’t experienced, so all of a sudden we got to start doing things that we liked."

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

And that's, like, just one of the zillions of adorably gushy things he's said about her throughout their relationship. (Complete list of the sweetest things Krasinski has ever said about Blunt available for your perusing/sobbing here.) You're welcome!