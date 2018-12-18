Emily Blunt & John Krasinski's First Date Story Is So Normal, Which Is Why You Love Them

There are plenty of Hollywood couples that I love talking about because of just how normal they are. It's almost as if these A-list celebs are (gasp) real people, just like you and me. One couple in particular is actress Emily Blunt and actor John Krasinski. For starters, they are clearly head-over-heels in love, but it's how easygoing and personable they both seem that make me want to know more about them. Fortunately, the world found out about Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's first date story, and it is so relatable that you'll basically bask in its normalcy (in like, the best way possible).

Blunt and Krasinski were featured on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter's 2018 Rulebreakers issue, and in their interview, the couple open up about many things, like working together for the first time on screen in A Quiet Place and Blunt's role as the legendary Mary Poppins, but it was the story about their first date that makes my heart full of joy. While the pair were in agreement on some details about their very first date, other details are a bit blurry — much like an average couple's recollection of their past.

Here's what they did agree on: the fact that they were introduced by a mutual friend back in 2008 while at a restaurant and Krasinski was dining out with actor Justin Theroux. As for everything else, the details are somewhat hilariously fuzzy.

When it comes to who asked the other out on a date, Blunt said, "Probably me, I think." But it's at this point that THR notes that Krasinski "pivots from his wife ... affecting the look of Jim deadpanning to the camera in the offices of Dunder Mifflin after someone has said something stupid."

If you're not a fan of The Office (first of all, how dare you), imagine something along the lines of this:

"Yeah, right," Krasinski retorted, but Blunt insists, "I think it was me."

But then Krasinski said, "No. It was me asking for a while and you took some time, and then we finally had a date."

I guess a point is awarded to John Krasinski, since he seemingly remembered it correctly. Either way, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's relationship is #CoupleGoals, so it truly doesn't matter who initiated the first move.

One other thing they agree on is what was involved on their first date: PIZZA. Actually, it was pizza in Krasinski's apartment in West Hollywood, and, according to THR, Krasinski took quite some time finishing his answer, and paused as if there was more to the story that he might not be allowed to share. During his brief pause, Blunt "pulls a strand of her blond hair off Krasinski's sweater, calls him 'Kras,' and declares, 'It's so precious, I don't want to talk about it. Is that all right?'"

The fact that we'll never know is equally frustrating and endearing, but just hearing how subtly affectionate they are with each other makes me sort of want to weep.

OK, John. I will listen to you and only you.

Alright, fine, and maybe also Emily, because you two are clearly a step ahead of everyone else when it comes to this whole marriage thing. Defaulting to you both from here on out.