Ellen Pompeo has revealed her new favorite couple on Grey's Anatomy's upcoming season, and fans are totally into it. After the long-running medical drama shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cast is officially back at it. ICYMI, here are Ellen Pompeo's tweets about Maggie and Winston in Grey's Anatomy Season 17, which drop some serious hints about how things will heat up next season.

Since Grey's Anatomy's March 12 shutdown of production, fans have had to wait for news of Season 17. The production halt led to Season 16's early end, which was announced by showrunner Krista Vernoff on March 27, cutting the season to only 21 episodes. Since then, fans have been kept in the dark about the return date of the upcoming season. However, on Friday, Sept. 3, the Grey's cast finally held a table read for Season 17, so there's a return in sight. After a fan asked if Pompeo could reveal anything about the table read, she tweeted a response. "Yes I have a new favorite couple," she wrote on Friday, Sept. 4. "Not sure what you'll call them... but they are adorable you guys can have fun guessing who!!"

One fan responded to her, asking if it was "Maggie and her boy[friend]?" The fan was referring to Maggie, played by Kelly McCreary, and her boyfriend Winston, played by Anthony Hill, who sparked a steamy romance last season. Pompeo tweeted back in confirmation, teasing that the couple will steal scenes right away in the new season. "Ding ding ding!" Pompeo wrote. "You guys... you have no idea how adorable they are."

Season 16 saw a romance blossom between Maggie and Winston at a conference, but fans didn't get to see a lot more of it after Richard (played by James Pickens Jr.) collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. Hill has already been made a series regular for the upcoming season.

Responding to fans, Pompeo also confirmed that Season 17 will be about COVID-19. "Yes the biggest medical crisis the world has ever seen?" she tweeted. "Yes, we are meeting the moment and telling some stories."

Pompeo's statement confirms Vernoff's mention of the next season's theme in a late July interview with The Hollywood Reporter's podcast TV's Top 5. "I spent the whole hiatus kicking it around, and I came into the writers' room thinking that I had made the decision that we were not going to do it," she said. Her conversation with both the writers and medical experts made Vernoff rethink it. "They really convinced me that it would be irresponsible to not. To be kind of the biggest medical show and ignore the biggest medical story of the century felt irresponsible to them to the medical community," she said. "These doctors are traumatized. They are not trained or wired to hold the hands of dying people all day who are alone without their families."

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

While The Hollywood Reporter reported ABC's scripted shows, such as Grey's Anatomy, could air sometime in October or November, the network hasn't made an official announcement. That means fans will have to wait for Grey's Anatomy's return date announcement and gear up for Pompeo's new favorite romance to play out.