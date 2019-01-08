Ellen Pompeo's Reaction To Sandra Oh's Golden Globe Win Highlights A Lasting Friendship

When I think about my ideal relationship, I don't picture a knight in shining armor. I don't picture a stable home with a nice front yard, two cars, and a retirement plan. I barely picture Tom Hardy shirtless, you guys. What I do picture when I think about my ideal relationship is Meredith Grey and Cristina Yang sitting side by side in their scrubs in the break room at Seattle Grace Hospital. Now, Ellen Pompeo's reaction to Sandra Oh's Golden Globe win proves some things run deeper than romance or even "true love" and Cristina Yang was, is, and always will be Meredith Grey's person. Sometimes, the only thing it really takes to build a lasting relationship is 10 years of playing best friends on one of television's most beloved dramas.

You and I both know Cristina Yang is the best thing that's ever happened to television. While I know Sandra Oh is a wildly talented actress from Canada and multi-faceted individual, it's very hard for me to separate her from Yang's dry sense of humor and iconic brazen determination. It was a damn joy to see her host the Golden Globes with a twinkle in her eye and a comedic sensibility that matched — nay, trumped — her famous comedic cohost, Andy Samberg. When she received the award for Best Actress in a TV Drama Series for her role in the hit series Killing Eve, it was just icing on an already incredible cake.

Fans who follow Sandra Oh on Twitter were treated with a morning-after pic for the ages. Oh posted a photo of herself lying on a hotel floor between room service trollies — here newest Golden Globe placed on one of them. She was also wearing a hooded onesie and looked, by every standard, sooo content. She captioned the photo, "Thank you to all my Team(s)."

As Sandra Oh's person, Ellen Pompeo jumped on her own account to spread the love. She retweeted Oh's picture with the caption, "This is a pretty sweet sight I gotta say.... @IamSandraOh no one deserves this more."

The last time Sandra Oh walked home with a Golden Globe was in 2006 when she was seated at a table with her whole Grey's Anatomy cast. 13 years ago, she won for Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture for TV for her role as Cristina Yang. It's only fitting she and Pompeo celebrate her second Golden Globe together, too.

Grey's Anatomy creator, Shonda Rimes, also gave Oh a public congratulations on Twitter when she posted the message, "I am so incredibly happy for @IamSandraOh tonight. Well-deserved. Overdue. She is always best actress, y'all. Always."

Even though Oh left out Meredith Grey in this year's thank you speech, she did give a lovely shoutout to her parents who were in attendance that night. She said, "There are two people here that I’m so grateful that they’re here with me. I’d like to thank my mother and my father." She then spoke to them in Korean saying, "Mom and Dad, I love you."

