Social media is a place where people can express their unique personalities, but over the years, it has become a hub for intimidation as well. The rise of TikTok has brought attention to a lot of new internet celebs who are beloved for their individual styles and traits, but with that fame also comes a lot of comparisons. That's why Elle Danjean's response to people comparing her and Addison Rae Easterling will have you cheering both women on.

Over the past year, Danjean and Easterling have both gained a lot of fans thanks to their respective YouTube channels, TikTok videos, beauty-focused Instagrams and more. Danjean has nearly 195,000 fans on TikTok and 364,000 followers on Instagram, while Easterling has 52 million fans on TikTok and 23 million Instagram followers.

Aside from both being social media celebs, if you take a look at their pages, you'll see just how much the girls differ. But that, unfortunately, doesn't stop some people from focusing on their similarities. On Sunday, July 19, one Instagram user's comment caught Danjean's attention after they made a statement about Danjean and Easterling's appearances.

"I'm not gonna lie I love Addison but I think this girl is prettier ..." the commenter wrote. Danjean reacted to the simple sentence with some wise words.

"EVERYONE IS PRETTY IN THEIR OWN WAY," Danjean replied, clearly frustrated. "Damn the comparing needs to stop."

While Easterling didn't comment on the comparison, she's been outspoken about body-shaming in the past, making it known to her fans she doesn't stand for any type of negative comments.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Anna Webber/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"I’ve seen 5-10 tweets & tiktoks today talking negatively about my body and weight," Easterling tweeted in April. "It makes me feel insecure, but luckily i’m looking at it in a different light. i’ve been very motivated to start eating better and working out everyday to become the healthiest version of myself!"

Danjean made her feelings about the comparison loud and clear, so hopefully now fans will let her and Easterling thrive in their own ways without needing to address compare anymore.