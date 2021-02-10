Your inauguration style icon is opening up her closet for you. With all her knitting skills, Ella Emhoff's raffling off a custom knit creation on Instagram. The only way to enter is by donating $10 per entry to one of two non-profit organizations focused on helping the Black trans community. You can enter as many times as you like, and the winner will be picked on Feb. 12, meaning your window to donate and enter the raffle is dwindling.

Those who have quickly become full stans of the 21-year-old know about Emhoff's amazing knitting and crocheting skills, but if you don't, a scroll through her Instagram will show you everything you didn't know you needed. As a student at Parsons School of Design, she brings a fashion-forward edge to each of her creations. There are vibrant bikini tops, graphic bags, and even rompers. But, for this raffle, you have a chance to get one-of-a-kind, Emhoff knit pants. The winner has their choice of a striped or color-blocked pattern in whatever color yarn Emhoff has available.

To enter, you can donate $10 to either the Okra Project or For the Gworls. The Okra Project is focused on bringing Black trans people healthy meals and resources, while For the Gworls is focused on helping with rent, gender-affirming surgeries, and more for the Black trans community. After you send in your donation, you can email knitraffleentries@gmail.com to be entered into the raffle.

After her viral Miu Miu coat moment at President Joe Biden and her stepmother Vice President Kamala Harris' Inauguration, Emhoff has been blowing up the internet. She's already scored a major modeling contract with IMG Models. With all of this newfound publicity, Emhoff is dedicated to using her platform in the best way she can. "I’m excited to share a lot of things I really care about and do some good,” she told the New York Times in January.