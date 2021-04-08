Elizabeth Olsen treats her love life much like a superhero does their secret identity — very privately. But every once a while, she gushes about her boyfriend (and possible fiancé) of four years, musician Robbie Arnett. Since they've chosen to play things close to the vest, one way to get a glimpse into their relationship dynamic is by taking Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett's astrological compatibility into consideration.

Olsen was born on Feb. 16, 1989, under the sign of Aquarius, and Arnett’s birthday is March 3, 1992, which makes him a Pisces. If you're familiar with Pisces and Aquarius, you might be surprised by how well these two mesh. They may seem like a bit of an odd couple on the surface, but they have more in common than you might guess. They're neighboring signs, so they naturally have some traits in common despite their different elements (Aquarius is air and Pisces is water) —namely, their eccentricity. They're quirky, and they appreciate uniqueness in others, so they're naturally drawn to one another.

It can often be hard for these signs to find someone who's on their wavelength, so coming together can feel like coming home. Here’s what else we can surmise about Olsen and Arnett’s compatibility, based on their zodiac signs.

They appreciate one another for who they are.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both Pisces and Aquarius follow their own paths in life and have no desire to conform. Aquarius is all about intellectual pursuits, ideas, and passions. They're natural problem solvers and constantly have creative projects in the works. For Pisces, life is a spiritual exploration. They're both highly creative, outside-the-box thinkers who understand and appreciate that trait in one another. While other signs might try to rein Pisces and Aquarius in, these two would never even think to try. In fact, they support and encourage each other to explore further, go deeper, and be their unique and eccentric selves. That kind of acceptance and appreciation makes for a powerful foundation for a long-term love connection.

They need to put effort into maintaining an emotional connection.

While Aquarius and Pisces might have a unique ability to understand one another, like all pairings, they have areas to work on to bridge their divides. This duo's case biggest obstacle might be forging and maintaining an emotional connection, in addition to the natural, intellectual one they share. That's not too difficult for Pisces, as this water sign is very connected and comfortable with their emotional side. However, for air sign Aquarius, tapping into their emotions is a bit of a struggle, as they prefer to keep things a bit more theoretical. It's not that they can't explore their emotional side, but it just takes a bit more effort and initiative. If they manage to tune into their feelings, it can be both an opportunity for a soulmate connection and personal growth on Aquarius' side. However, if that effort's not sustained, Pisces can begin to feel a longing for a loving connection that may eventually turn into resentment, undermining their ability to click. For these, two, it's all about finding that balance between head and heart.

They make for great friends and lovers.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Perhaps Pisces and Aquarius’ greatest strength as partners is that they're equally compatible as both friends and lovers. They just vibe. They're both very chill in their temperaments, and neither has any time for drama or emotional manipulation. They want to get along and keep things on an even keel. As a result, conflict is pretty rare for these two. It usually occurs when an argument arises and Aquarius approaches it coolly and intellectually, while Pisces responds from an emotional perspective and the divide between their world views becomes apparent. This can make them feel like they don't understand one another in a fundamental way, and that can be frightening to both partners. Once cooler heads and hearts prevail, however, these two can recapture that peace and serenity that comes so naturally between them, since neither has a hard time forgiving and forgetting.

Taken all together, one thing's clear about Olsen and Arnett’s connection — at least from an astrological perspective: These two have serious happily-ever-after potential.