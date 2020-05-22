It may be summer, but the students at Las Encinas — the fancy Spansih private school at the center of Netflix's Elite — are already looking forward to the next school year. The teens have seen an escalating series of confrontations, and even murder, over the past three seasons, and the chaos won't stop anytime soon. Elite Season 4 is renewed at Netflix, meaning a lot more drama is on the horizon.

The announcement of a Season 4 came on May 22 — just two months after Season 3 launched on Netflix — via a video posted on Twitter. The clip featured cast members breaking the great news from their individual homes while in quarantine due to the coronavirus. Georgina Amoros (Cayetana), Itzan Escamilla (Samuel), Omar Ayuso (Omar), Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán), Arón Piper (Polo), and Claudia Salas (Rebeca) were featured in the video — which fans are taking as confirmation they'll all be back to reprise their roles in Season 4.

News of the returning cast members may come as a shock, since it was rumored that Season 4 of Elite would feature an entirely new cast, much like the format of the UK show Skins. It seemed all the storylines were basically wrapped up at the end of Season 3. Plus, Fuera de Series, a Spanish news site, reportedly confirmed the rumors. Amorós also teased in that Season 4 "is a season where the cycle is completed. Another one starts," which led many to believe the Season 3 cast was gone for good.

It turns out, however, at least the six cast members in the announcement video will be back for Season 4, as they teased they're already preparing for the season. “We have got the scripts of Season 4 and they look so good,” Bernardeau said in the video. “You better be prepared, because it’s intense,” Piper added.

That said, a post on Elite's Instagram page seemed to confirm at least some cast members won't be returning. The video shows Ester Expósito (Carla), Danna Paola (Lu), Álvaro Rico (Polo), Mina El Hammani (Nadia), and Jorge López (Valerio) getting sentimental about their final moments on set.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Elite Season 3 finale. At the end of Season 3, fans learned Sam, Guzmán, Rebeca, Ander, and Omar would be back at Las Encinas for another year, as they failed to graduate the first time around. Cayetana was also back at the school, but this time as a janitor rather than a student. Given that they're still at the school, it's possible fans will see them interact with a whole new class of incoming students in the new season.