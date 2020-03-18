Netflix's hit teen drama Elite is known for its shocking twists and cliffhanger finales, but Season 3 may have ended with the biggest surprise of all. Moving forward, fans are expecting the show to look very different, and the question on everyone's mind is the same: Will Elite Season 4 have a new cast? The finale certainly seemed to put a cap on everyone's stories, and some outlets are already reporting a new crop of students will take the lead in a reported fourth season.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Elite Season 3 finale. The most surprising part about Elite's third season finale is it was a happy ending for pretty much everyone, which is not the way the murder-filled series usually goes. It also put the future of the series in question, as lead characters Nadia and Lucrecia flew off to New York with scholarships to Columbia University and Carla also left Las Encinas to study abroad, appointing Valerio to be in charge of her family's wineries. Oh, and Polo ended up dead, finally putting an end to the whole drama surrounding his killing of Marina.

The final scene of the season showed the only students left at Las Encinas: It turns out, Sam, Guzmán, Rebeca, Ander, and Omar have to their senior year after failing to graduate — Sam, Guzmán, and Rebeca were all expelled for their fights with Polo and drug dealing, while Ander and Omar fell behind on their studies due to Ander's leukemia diagnosis. Cayetana was also revealed to be back at Las Encinas, but as a janitor rather than a student.

Netflix

With a large chunk of the characters now gone from Las Encinas, and Polo officially out of the way, it sure seems like everything has settled down for the Elite characters. Since their storylines wrapped up nicely, it looks like the show may move on to a new batch of students for its future seasons.

While Netflix has yet to officially confirm if Elite has been renewed, Spanish news site Fuera de Series reported that not only is Season 4 coming but Season 5 has also been greenlit. The reported new seasons will apparently refocus the series on a brand-new cast, in a style similar to the 2007 U.K. teen series Skins, which switched up its main cast to new characters after a few seasons each.

If future seasons really do switch up the main cast, that does not necessarily mean the characters fans have grown to love will be gone for good. After all, Sam, Guzmán, Rebeca, Ander, Omar, and Cayetana are all still at Las Encinas, so they could still pop up from time to time. Fans will just have to wait to see if Netflix makes an official announcement about Season 4 soon, because it sounds like the rumored new episodes could change everything.