If you’re both a music and a makeup lover, I have exciting news for you. E.l.f. announced its fifth annual Beautyscape competition, and you’ll never guess the prize. By entering the contest, you get not only the opportunity to learn about the beauty industry from the professionals themselves, but you could also team up with one of the biggest names in music to create an e.l.f. cosmetic or skincare collection inspired by music. Oh, and you could also win a $10,000 cash prize. You have until Friday, Sept. 18 to enter, so you better start priming.

There will be three lucky winners of Beautyscape 5.0, and each winner will work with either Latin star Pitizion, R&B singer Tiana Major9, or one secret singer and songwriter the brand has yet to announce. You’ll team up with your musician to create a line inspired by music genres that will be sold nation-wide come summer 2021. To help the winners get in the creating mood, there will also be nine digital classes focused on movement, cooking, and makeup to get the juices flowing.

“Through our signature Beautyscape event, we want to empower emerging creators to push the boundaries of beauty even further while inspiring the next wave of rising stars,” Kory Marchisotto, chief marketing officer at e.l.f., said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. “We’re thrilled to work alongside such a talented group of music artists as we continue to pass the torch through our Beautyscape event, this year with a remix focused on the intersection of beauty and music.”

To sweeten the deal, it couldn't be easier to enter Beautyscapes 5.0. First, you need to follow @elfcosmetics on Instagram. Easy. Then, you can show off all your makeup skills by posting full-face looks based on your favorite music genre, and tag both #BeautyscapeRemixContest and @elfcosmetics in the post by Sept. 18 to enter. Nine semi-finalists will be announced on Sept. 24, and even if you don't win, fans can still vote for their favorite entry until Oct. 1. The three winners will be revealed and paired with their celebrity collaborator on Oct. 5.

There's no time like the present to put your beat — music and makeup— to the test. Beautyscape 5.0: the Remix is a cool opportunity to think about your makeup in a different way, so pop on your favorite playlist, grab your makeup brushes, and go for it.