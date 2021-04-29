You'd think having a single talent—like being a skilled gamer—would be rare enough. But as it turns out, some gamers have more than one. (I know... like, leave some for the rest of us?)

In celebration of these multifaceted individuals, e.l.f. Cosmetics, TikTok, and Enthusiast Gaming are launching TikTok Gamers Got Talent, a seven-week live series to find gamers' hidden skills. And with a specific focus on bringing female gamers into the fold, we're confident no talent will be left behind. The Gamers Got Talent series premieres on Sunday, May 9 at 7pm ET—but first, we need to talk about the contest.

Does your cake-decorating rival Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel? Do you juggle chainsaws when you need a break from Animal Crossing? Enter the contest by creating a TikTok showing your hidden talent, using #TikTokGGT, and uploading it to GamersGotTalent.com. (Don't forget to make use of TikTok's slick editing features and the music that really speaks to you!) Submissions are open to residents of the United States and Canada and must be uploaded between April 27 and May 2.

Once the top 20 secretly gifted gamers are selected, the series begins. Contestants will compete live in front of millions of viewers—and a rotating panel of celebrity judges—for the chance to win $25,000 and a stash of e.l.f. beauty products. (That's right: e.l.f. knows there are plenty of makeup-obsessed gamers out there who are just as badass as the rest of them, which gave rise to their commitment to what they're calling "Gameup," the intersection of makeup and gaming.)

The judges come from a variety of backgrounds, from veteran gamers to your favorite TikTok creators: You'll see familiar faces like toripareno, nickeh30, Muselk, the musician bbno$, and more. Even more exciting? The premiere episode will have an all-female judging panel, featuring Chica of Luminosity Gaming, and pro gamer Loserfruit.

Even if you aren't a gamer, the series promises to be a fantastic watch—as anyone who's whiled away the hours on TikTok laughing can expect.

"TikTok continues to be a platform where culture starts, and through TikTok's Gamers Got Talent... our gaming community will have an opportunity to reach new audiences, be discovered and entertained," Nadia Niccoli, TikTok Canada's Director of Marketing, said in a statement. So even if you don't win that $25,000 and set of e.l.f. products, you'll definitely find some new creators to follow.

If you're participating, be sure to film, tag, and upload your entry by May 2. If you're watching, get ready to be amazed—and probably a little jealous. I'll be right there with you.