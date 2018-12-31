What's better than a post-Christmas sale? A post-Christmas sale that offers discounts on already-affordable beauty products until they are essentially free. Enter: e.l.f. Cosmetics' End of Year Sale. That's right, the super accessible makeup brand is offering a post-holiday sale that has some products selling for literally less than a dollar.

The e.l.f. Cosmetics End of Year Sale means that the brand is offering 60 percent off of select items like their cult-favorite Acne Fighting Foundation ($6, e.l.f. Cosmetics) and the Velvet Matte Lipsticks ($3, e.l.f. Cosmetics), which are equipped with their own secret compartments that hold a lip balm in the same shade.

If slashing already affordable products by up to an additional 60 percent isn't enough for you to hop on this sale, e.l.f. is also offering free shipping and a free gift with purchase on orders that are $25 and over. Basically, this means, if you're in the market to totally re-stock your beauty cabinet before by the beginning of 2019, then spending $25 at e.l.f.'s year-end sale shouldn't be hard. Not to mention, you'll be sure to get tons of products to last you all year long.

Courtesy of e.l.f.

The sale is only happening on the brand's website currently, and since it is not exactly clear when the sale will end, I would advise taking advantage of it ASAP — a lot of the sale items have already sold out.

In case the idea of buying beauty products for less than a dollar is overwhelming to you, I've gone ahead and rounded up the best finds from e.l.f.'s End of Year Sale that haven't sold out yet and will literally only cost you a few pennies. Read on for some of the best beauty deals you'll encounter all year long.

For less than a dollar, you can cop this ultra-hydrating berry-colored lip balm and beat dry, chapped lips this winter.

Another find for just 80 cents is this lightweight, blend-able concealer, which you can use not only for concealing any dark circles or puffiness, but also for highlighting and contouring.

This bronzing powder is on sale for less than a dollar and has been rated a whopping 4.3 out of five stars in reviews. Consider your sun-kissed glow on lock.

Add some glow to your look for just a few pennies with e.l.f.'s Highlighter. The powder formula is available in three glowing shades: "White Pearl," a shimmery off-white; "Shy," a shimmery soft pink; and "Glow," a shimmery beige.

The e.l.f. End of Year Sale means you can get the perfectly winged cat eye you've been lusting after for less than a dollar with the brand's Liquid Eyeliner, which boasts a super fine-tip brush for ultimate precision.

The sale (obviously) also offers plenty of other amazing products for over a dollar as well, like the brand's Makeup Remover Exfoliating Cleansing Cloths, ($1.20, e.l.f. Cosmetics) and Pop of Glitter Gel ($1.60, e.l.f. Cosmetics), and a slew of absurdly affordable concealers, blushes, eyeshadows, tools, and lipsticks. Check out e.l.f.'s website for yourself and watch in disbelief as you continue to add products to your cart and your total remains unbelievably inexpensive.