There's no such thing as coincidence, and if you're a fellow mystic, then you're well aware that everything happens for a reason, right? Granted, the universe works in mysterious ways, and a perfect example of this is how each weekday has a planet that goes with it. Yes, let's disregard "Man Crush Monday" and "Throwback Thursday" for just a second. Did you know that each day of the week belongs to a different planetary God? In Ancient times, the days of the week were named according to the planets. Every day was a new opportunity to invoke the energy of a specific God, which in turn, created a unique vibration for all of mankind.

Yes, incase you were not aware, humans are powerful beings indeed, and what's even crazier is, each energetic theme still exists today. For instance, have you ever wondered why Saturday and Sunday seem to be the only days we truly have for ourselves? Or why the beginning of our work week starts on a Monday? I know I'm not the only one who wishes we had an extra day to rest, but it is what it is, right? Nevertheless, here's a closer look at the cosmic theme behind the days of the week, and how to harness this energy in your everyday life:

Monday: Moon Day

Trust me, you're not the only one who absolutely loathes Mondays, but it's just another manic Monday, right? Our left brain would blame it on lack of sleep, but in reality, Monday also happens to be the day of the moon. In astrology, the moon is changeable and highly emotional, and interestingly enough, Monday also sets the emotional tone for the week ahead. Given its energetic theme, it's easy to feel all sorts of moody on this day, but it's also important to be mindful of the tone you're setting for yourself:

Get a good night's rest Sunday evening.

Meditate before you start your day.

Create a positive atmosphere and mindset.

Drink plenty of water through the day.

Tuesday: Mars-day

Tuesday is ruled by Mars, the planet that rules energy and action, which means Mars-day is the day we get things done. Monday is for setting intentions, and Tuesday is for executing, got it? This is a day to make decisions, and get projects off the ground. (Taking Mercury Retrograde into consideration, of course.) One thing's for sure: Tuesday's energetic vibration can help you make progress in all areas of your life — including those you're most passionate about. Here's how to make the most of this day:

Follow your passions.

Make a rational decision.

Get started on your project.

Get a good workout in.

Wednesday: Mercury-Day

Wednesday is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication and thought process, which is why it's considered the perfect day to deliver a message, and organize your schedule. Mercury rules the mind, so Wednesday is usually the day it all clicks, and people start to get their ducks in a row. This is a great day to network and brainstorm, too. So, if you're about to set the date for an important meeting, it's best to shoot for Wednesday. Here's how to make the most of Mercury-day:

Express yourself.

Write in your journal.

Reflect on your messaging.

Thursday: Jupiter-Day

Thursday is ruled by lucky Jupiter, the planet abundance and expansion, which makes it the perfect day to learn something new. It's also the day before Friday, so it's usually a sort of a pick-me-up, if you ask me. Although, in reality, there's something really positive and hopeful about Thursday. This is a wonderful day to reflect on all that you've accomplished, and to showcase your gratitude in general. The energy of this day is overflowing with abundance and opportunity, which is why it wouldn't hurt to play a lucky number either. Here's how to make the most of the energy:

Expand your horizons.

Embark on a spiritual journey.

Embrace your gratitude.

Friday: Venus-Day

Let me guess, it's Friday and you're in love? It's no coincidence everyone loves Friday, considering it's the day of Venus, planet of love and beauty. This is the perfect time to kick back, socialize, and connect with others. Venus' charming energy makes it the perfect day to get creative, or even go on a first date with your crush. Friday is also ideal to indulge in self-love, not to mention the pleasures of life. So, whether you're making a delicious meal, or simply falling in love, it is your duty to have fun. Heres how to make the most of your Venus-day:

Go to the spa.

Enjoy a night out with your loved ones.

Watch a romantic comedy.

Saturday: Saturn-Day

Saturday is ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure and discipline. Believe it or not, this is an adulting kind of day. So, whether you're catching up on work, running an errand, or simply babysitting your kids, this is a day for taking responsibility. Saturn's energy keeps us grounded, which in turn, makes it the perfect time to be proactive. Here's how to take advantage of Saturn's influence:

Run your errands.

Finish your house work.

Organize yourself for the upcoming week.

Sunday: Sun-Day

You guessed it. Sunday is ruled by the sun, which represents our ego and soul purpose. This is the perfect day to embrace your individual light, and true color. Most people get anxiety on Sunday, since it's the day before Monday, but it's highly suggested to remain calm on this day. This energy supports our spirit and soul growth. Ever heard the term "easy like Sunday morning?" This is precisely why. It's a day to unwind and get centered for the upcoming week ahead. Personally, I like to spend the day in bed, but that's just me. I guess you could say, sleeping is good for my soul. Anyway, here's how to take advantage of this energy: