Well, my fall lovin' friends, it appears that August is halfway done, which means spooky season is right around the corner. The greatest season of the year brings gorgeous foliage, apple picking, and obviously Halloween, however, I'm mostly anticipating Dunkin's pumpkin coffee. And it turns out you won't have to wait much longer for the spicy staple. Dunkin's free pumpkin coffee on Aug. 14 will be available at a total of eight locations, and it goes without saying I'll be there as early as I possibly can.

Fans of the famous seasonal flavor are likely well aware of the fact that pumpkin spice coffee is officially returning to Dunkin' menus as of Aug. 21. However, if you feel like you can't wait a week longer (and don't worry — I can totally relate!) I have some fantastic news for you.

On Wednesday, August 14, (a week before the highly-anticipated fall flavor officially hits menus!) eight Dunkin’ locations across the United States will be offering a free small hot or iced Pumpkin Flavored Coffee to the first 250 lucky guests in line. You will also be able to snag yourself some pumpkin-scented Munchkins lip balm to keep those lips shiny and smelling like the most joyful season of the year. (Sorry, Christmas!) And the best part of all is that the eight cities offering these delicious freebies actually spell out the word P-U-M-P-K-I-N’.

According to the press release, the list of Dunkin' stores offering the deal include:

P: 270 Academy Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island

U: 15304 Hanover Pike, Upperco, Maryland

M: 2765 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, Georgia

P: 98 Clairton Boulevard, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

K: 5125 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, Florida

I: 6405 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, North Carolina

N: 850 8th Avenue, New York, New York

‘: 510 South Hampton Street, Boston, Massachusetts

So, I repeat: If you live in one of these ridiculously blessed locations, you will be able to get yourself a free iced or hot small pumpkin coffee a week before everyone else, along with pumpkin spice-scented chapstick, while supplies last. It basically goes without saying I’m heading to the New York location as soon as possible.

Once you’ve had your fill of Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice coffee, you can get ready for another big pumpkin debut. Yep, Starbucks is bringing back its PSL quite soon. The date has not yet been confirmed, however, according to recent rumors, it might be returning as early as Aug. 27. So you’ll be able to get your hands on a pippin’ hot Pumpkin Spice Latte in a matter of weeks there as well.

I am fully aware of the fact that summer isn’t over yet — at this point, we’re only halfway through August. But in my eyes, there is absolutely nothing wrong with getting a delicious taste of fall a few weeks early, right? Between free pumpkin spice hot and iced coffee as well as scented lip balm, I’m about to get a taste of my favorite season a few weeks early. Just make sure to get yourself to one of the eight locations as early as you possibly can — I know those babies won’t last long.