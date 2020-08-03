Get ready for nearly a month of sweet deals with Dunkin's Free Coffee Mondays and Free Donut Fridays in August. DD Perks members can get some tasty freebies at the beginning and at the end of the week with these tasty deals, and it's so easy to take advantage of. Here's what you need to know about scoring a free sip or bite (or both!) to get you through the week.

Dunkin' announced the launch of Free Coffee Mondays and the return of Free Donut Fridays in a press release on Friday, July 31. Free Coffee Mondays is a new deal, and it kicks off on Monday, Aug. 3, running through Monday, Aug. 10, and Monday, Aug. 17. On Free Coffee Mondays, DD Perks members will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any Dunkin' food item that's priced higher than one Munchkins Donut Hole Treat. If you plan to score a free sip, keep in mind the free coffee offer excludes Dunkin's Cold Brew and Cold Brew Nitro.

After launching in March 2020 to rave customer reviews, Dunkin's Free Donut Fridays are making a comeback on Friday, Aug. 7, Friday, Aug. 14, and Friday, Aug. 21. During the promotion, DD Perks members will get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage, excluding espresso shots. There are a whole slew of classic donut flavors you can choose from, including Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, and more.

To take part in Free Coffee Mondays and Free Donut Fridays, you'll first need to be a DD Perks member. If you're not a member yet, you can sign up for free on the Dunkin' App or DDPerks.com. The loyalty program allows members to earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin'. Once you rack up 200 points, you'll receive a free beverage of any size at participating nationwide stores.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Once you're signed up for DD Perks, you're ready to take part in Free Coffee Mondays and Free Donut Fridays. To get your complimentary coffee and donuts, you'll simply need to scan your loyalty ID from the app or Dunkin' gift card when you're checking out in-store, or you can use the deal when Order Ahead using the Dunkin' app.

When you head out to Dunkin', it's important to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) coronavirus pandemic guidance as of June 15. The CDC recommends avoiding unnecessary errands, wearing a cloth face covering when you do go out, using contactless payment methods when possible, and sanitizing your hands after leaving stores.

As you plan for your freebies on Mondays and Fridays, you can also check out Dunkin's full coronavirus response to make sure you're staying safe while taking advantage of the freebies. Thankfully, with mobile Order Ahead options, you can order, pay, and pick up your Dunkin' order without having to go inside.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.