There are so many different ways to spread joy this holiday season: random acts of kindness, smiling at strangers, and like Buddy the Elf says, "Singing loud for all to hear." While I'm all for a good caroling session, I would also just be happy with a little more Dunkin' coffee in my life. Thankfully, the New England-based coffee chain is making that a possibility for fans in 12 U.S. cities. That's right — if you already haven't heard about Dunkin's "Dozen Days Of Joy" program, the company is offering $120,000 worth of free gift cards during the holiday season. TBH I couldn't be more excited.

If you're living in Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; New York City, New York; Atlanta, Georgia; Tampa, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Washington D.C.; Miami, Florida; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Los Angeles, California; and Detroit, Michigan; you're in luck. This holiday season, between Dec. 12 and Dec. 23, the coffee chain will be sending out "joy squads" to each of those cities to hand out $10,000 worth of $5 gift cards in each city, according to the chain's blog. If you love free coffee as much as I do, this is a completely unreal holiday miracle.

Courtesy Of Dunkin'

If you are a lucky resident of one of those 12 cities, then you should check out the calendar on the Dunkin' blog, because it has the exact dates when the "joy squads" will be in your 'hood! There's not much more information about how to find the Dunkin' peeps handing out the gift cards, but I'm sure Dunkin's social media pages will keep you in the know.

Additionally, DD will also be making $1,000 donations to organizations in each of these cities, per Dunkin's blog. The charities are aligned with Dunkin's charitable branch, the Joy in Childhood Foundation. The money will go towards helping sick and impoverished youth, so you know it's an excellent cause.

Part of the Joy Foundation is also working to launch a full-time service dog program called Dogs for Joy, according to a press release, and TBH, it's super cute. The coffee chain is trying to increase the number of service dogs stationed in children's hospitals throughout the country, to preoccupy children from any pain they're experiencing, lower the pediatric patients' anxiety, and to teach humans how to take care of themselves. It really is so, so sweet, and if you haven't already heard, the foundation's Chief Joy Officer is named Cooper, and he's set to make various appearances nationwide. My heart truly can't take much more of this.

Courtesy Of Joy In Childhood Foundation

In addition to gift cards, charitable acts, and service pups, the coffee chain also recently released two adorably branded holiday ornaments this year. Per the press release, you can choose between one that features a boy and another that showcases a girl Elf on the Shelf, peeping out from inside a donut. Each goes for $9.99. Dunkin' is also selling two styles of donut socks, as well as Pumpkin and Cinnamon Bun flavored lip balm, and various mugs. You can find all of it now at DD stores nationwide, so get excited.

Between giving out free $5 gift cards, donating to charity, working to increase the use of service pups in children's hospitals, and offering a variety of adorable branded gifts, it looks like Dunkin' is the real MVP this holiday season. The beloved coffee chain is seriously killing the cheer game this year, and TBH, I'm so proud to run on Dunkin' this year.