There's a new plant-based menu item that'll make your mornings so much better this January. Dunkin' & Snoop Dogg's Beyond Breakfast Sausage Sandwich is a mouthwatering vegetarian option for those looking to shake up their daily routine. Going meatless in the new decade is about to get so tasty.

Dunkin' is releasing the Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich in a collaboration with Beyond Meat Ambassador/Investor Snoop Dogg. Inspired by Snoop's apparent fondness for plant-based protein and glazed donuts, the decadent bite features a Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty, egg, and cheese all sandwiched between a sliced glazed donut. Yes, the bun is actually a glazed donut. Unfortunately, since the sandwich does contain animal products, it's not vegan friendly. You can taste the limited-edition menu item at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide from Monday Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 19.

Even though the Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich will only be around for a short time, you can still indulge in Dunkin's Beyond Sausage Sandwich, which launched as a permanent menu addition in November 2019. Dunkin's Beyond Sausage Sandwich is a juicy creation that features Beyond Meat's breakfast sausage patty. It's an awesome vegetarian option, but vegans will want to pass on the menu item since it's served on an English muffin with egg and American cheese.

You can even score a free sample of the classic Beyond Sausage Sandwich during Dunkin's Beyond Bash on Friday, Jan. 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25. All you have to do is swing by participating Dunkin' restaurants in the United States between 8 a.m and 10 a.m. local time, and you'll get a complimentary sandwich while supplies last.

If you want a taste of the D-O-Double G Sandwich with the glazed donut bun, though, you'll have to stop by Dunkin' soon. With Snoop Dogg and Dunkin' coming together for an exclusive collab, it's time to drop it like it's hot with the ultimate breakfast sandwich at Dunkin'.