Everyone has their own go-to coffee order. Mine usually consists of iced coffee (with light ice), a dash of some sort of plant-based milk, and maybe some Splenda, if I'm feeling wild. But, on those extra-lethargic, groggy mornings following a long night out (or after a long night of watching too many episodes of Friends, let's be real), I'm not afraid to turn things up a notch with a zingy, espresso-based drink, because sometimes, it's what you need to get up in the morning. And if you haven't heard about Dunkin' Donuts' new espresso experience, it's a total glow-up from the old one.

FYI, DD fans, my number one favorite New England-based coffee chain is coming in hot (literally) with a bangin' new espresso experience, which includes a spankin' new recipe, brand new espresso equipment, extensive training, and even new cups. All of it sounds pretty exciting, which should make way for a solid line of upgraded espresso drinks.

According to a press release, Dunkin's new espresso recipe gives the drink a fuller body and smoother taste, which better caters to their young espresso-drinking customers wants and needs. The chain also went in on a ton of new, state-of-the-art equipment, to improve the quality and taste. For the new recipe and equipment, DD is extending employee espresso training, teaching how them to use the new equipment, all about the new recipe, and eventually, getting them espresso certified (aka my dream resume skill). Anyway, each and every upgraded espresso drink will be served in their new, redesigned espresso cups, which are bright orange, featuring a bold exclamation point on the outside. Honestly, it all sounds pretty cutting-edge, if you ask me.

In a press release, Tony Weisman, the Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’ Donuts said espresso is gaining popularity among their younger fans, which is why they changed up the entire espresso experience.

In the press release, Weisman said:

Espresso is one of the fastest growing coffee categories, particularly among younger consumers, and with our coffee credentials we believe we have a tremendous opportunity to improve our awareness and credibility among espresso drinkers. Our superior lineup of lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos and macchiatos will delight current customers and surprise new ones. Sipping will truly be believing when it comes to the new espresso experience at Dunkin’.

While the recipe, equipment, and cups may be different, each DD location is continuing to use 100 percent espresso beans, sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, according to a press release. The Rainforest Alliance is a non-profit, which focuses on biodiversity, as well as sustainability.

When you inevitably Instagram your glowed-up espresso drink, make sure you refer to this list of 36 adorable Dunkin' Donuts captions. Whether you order a Cappuccino, a donut, or both, there are so many catchy choices to make your post positively perfect.

Don't get me wrong — Dunkin' Donuts was killin' it long before their espresso relaunch. But, with a new recipe, machinery, employee training, and cups, it's better than ever. Make sure to stop by and try it on Monday morning of next week — you'll definitely be needing it.