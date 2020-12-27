Dua Lipa took to Instagram to share some sweet moments from the holidays with the Hadid family. Dua Lipa's Christmas pics with Anwar, Gigi, and Bella Hadid feature festive decorations and gingerbread houses. Check out the photos of the festive home celebration.

The singer shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram on Dec. 26, along with the caption, "A Christmas story." The adorable pictures feature an intimate look into Lipa's time with her boyfriend, Anwar, and his family for the holidays. In the first photo, Lipa is pictured dangling one arm around Anwar's shoulder as they both look down at something on his phone. In a cozy group photo, Lipa is joined by Yolanda, Gigi, and Bella on the couch as they don festive candy cane and reindeer holiday glasses. Other photos in the slideshow include before and after shots of their gingerbread house-making process, selfies of Lipa and Anwar on a car ride, and a snowy landscape.

Naturally, fans are going wild over Lipa's documentation of the family celebration. The couple first sparked dating rumors when they began hanging out last summer, and Lipa has attended a handful of Hadid family gatherings in the year and a half since then. But these new pics really show how much the Hadids consider her to be part of their family more than anything else.

On Dec. 25, Lipa also shared a special Christmas message to fans on Instagram, along with a picture of her dog Dexter with a red bow. The singer asked fans to make a special point to reach out to people during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "The holidays aren’t always happy for everyone and especially during this difficult year it’s so important to reach out to your friends, family and especially those who might be celebrating it away from their loved ones this year or those who have suffered loss," she said. "Send love. Reach out. It only takes a few moments out of your day."

Lipa is featured in Miley Cyrus new "Prisoner" video about their exes, which was released on Nov. 19. The video, which features a ton of fake blood, even has a special shoutout at the end: "In loving memory of all my exes: Eat sh*t."

Though Lipa may be throwing shade at an ex on "Prisoner," from the looks of her Christmas photos, it looks like she's happily in love now.