To this day, hitting up DSW still feels like Christmas. Seeing so many shoes the minute you walk through the door is the stuff of dreams, and walking out with a fresh new haul gave me huge (albeit fleeting) surge of dopamine I didn't know I needed. Now that the holidays are upon us, that haul is about to grow three sizes this year, thanks to DSW's Black Friday 2019 sale, which has every regard for my taste and decent regard for my wallet. (The sales are great. The fact that I'm spending even more than I normally would with the "but it's on sale" defense? Not so great.)

You can find literally any type of shoe at DSW — the store’s stocked up on sneakers, pumps, and wedges galore. Not to mention, DSW carries a wide range of brands, from Nike to Clarks to Birkenstock. There’s literally something for everyone with the brand, so its Black Friday sale makes it a perfect stop for gift shopping. DSW's Black Friday sale will begin on Thursday, Nov. 28, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and closing at 10 p.m. The retailer will spill all of the details about the incredible doorbusters, discounts, and coupons they'll be offering on the evening of Thanksgiving, so while the specific sales aren't confirmed yet, I know they'll be good. Until then, you can visit DSW's Black Friday information page or sign up to be notified via email about all of the deals they will offer this year.

If you’re a shoe lover, you might be so moved by the bounty of shoes at DSW that you feel like crying. Don’t cry (even if they’re happy tears), because I've pinpointed five must-have DSW products to guarantee your shoe search is a lot easier.

In case you've missed it, snakeskin print is having a major moment right now. If you want in on the trend, let this pair of Madden Girl snakeskin heeled ankle booties from DSW ease you in.

Did you know that you can snag a pair of UGGs from DSW? And come Thanksgiving night, you'll be able to get a pair like the Classic Mini UGG at a major discount. These boots feature a zipper detail on the side and come in the classic chestnut shade and black. Not to mention, they look like the coziest boots I've ever seen.

With the holiday season coming up, your schedule is likely packed with holiday parties and festivities. If that's the case and you're in need of some festive footwear, these red slingback pumps are the perfect pairings to any outfit. They feature a bedazzled trim, geometric heel, and a red metallic mesh fabric to make any look merry and bright.

Yes, you can even cop Kendall + Kylie at DSW. This jogger sneaker by the Jenner sisters features a chunky sole and yellow, black, and pewter mesh fabrics for a perfect, bold addition to any outfit.

If you're looking for an ultra-feminine take on the over-the-knee boot trend, then these burgundy velvet floral kicks by L4L will give you just that. The boots boast a chunky block heel, hit at the lower thigh, and feature a giving fabric for comfort and wearability. And you can look forward to an even more affordable price once the retailer's Black Friday sale begins.