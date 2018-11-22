Shoes. Aside from denim, they're definitely the fashion item that I splurge on the most throughout the year. Getting a new pair of incredible boots or comfy sneakers that I love at a discounted price is therefore a total treat, which means DSW's Black Friday 2018 sale will be a full-on gift to moi. The retailer is a onestop shop for literally any style of shoe you could possibly need and stocks offerings that are both stylish and good quality—there's no need to sacrifice quality or coolness here.

Walking into a DSW is like walking into shoe heaven. Shoes cover every wall, every shelf, every platform of the place, which is exactly like my vision board for my apartment! Best of all, you have free range to try them all on as you so please. You're on the hunt for some new women's leather boots? DSW has got 892 styles to choose from by brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Dr. Martens, Steve Madden, and more. In need of some heels for an upcoming night out? You'll definitely find something to love within the 2,328 options the retailer carries. No matter what you're looking for, they will have something that will strike your fancy and you might even end up walking out with five new pairs instead of one. Been in that exact situation before? Then fellow shoe-holics, this sale is for you.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, about that Black Friday sale. Well, guys, everything on the DSW website is 20 percent off with the code "madhouse," which is delightfully appropriate for Black Friday! Plus, if you spend $39 — which duh, you will — you get a free quilted weekender duffel bag. This could be super useful for toting around all the shoes you're going to score this Black Friday!

If you're looking to strut your stuff like a lady, DSW has some amazing deals on pumps and heels. I'm dying over this Kelly and Katie Zilama Sandal for $49.99, living for this Sam Edelman Harlow Pump for $79.99, and are you kidding me with this Journee Collection Zinia Pump for $49.99? There are zillions more sexy, sweet, and chic styles to choose from, and it's also never too early to begin planning your look for New Year's Eve!

If you're more like "hello, it's winter," then head to their boots and booties section to find gems like Madden Girl Fritz Bootie for $49.99. Stomp around with a classic bootie like the Anne Klein Levana Bootie for $59.99, or go full blown outdoorsy with the Cougar Creek Snow Boot for $79.99. These styles are all part of DSW's Black Friday Reveals, so snag them now before they're all gone!

We've all most likely spent the holiday enjoying bites of anything and everything, so if you're now craving a little sweat, DSW still has you covered, girl. These fly Nike Air Max Motion Sneakers are $89.99, and good luck choosing between the lovely color options of mauve, pale peach, or beige. (Actually, get them all!) I'm also really into these Vans Ward High-Top Sneakers for $64.99, and really covet a classic red Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneaker for $49.99. Of course, once you buy one of these, you've gotta get those steps in, babe!

DSW also has helpful curated pages where you can shop for gifts that aren't shoes in certain price ranges, like a super cute leopard print Aldo crossbody bag for $59.99, adorbs polar bear slipper socks for $14.99, or a sweet Attache Turntable Record Player for $99.99. They also have endless scarves, hats, and purses for all your other holiday gifting needs. And of course — there's a men's section, too!

Remember, all these prices are before the sitewide discount of 20 percent off, so take that into account as you're loading up your cart. While holiday shopping can be stressful, finding a sweet deal always makes it totally worth it. When I'm considering my holiday budget or treating myself to a little something something with a heel, I always have to give it up to DSW for always offering incredible value and incredibly serious savings. Happy shopping!