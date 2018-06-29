Drake's album Scorpion just dropped, and OMG there are so many bombs that exploded along with it. Besides the fact that we just found out the rapper is, you know, a DAD, there's something else that just blew fans' collective minds. Because even though he just dissed him on his new song "Boss" with Beyoncé, Drake features JAY-Z on his new album. And like, what the actual what?

Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul produced the track in question — it's Track 11, and it's called "Talk Up" — and even he didn't initially know JAY-Z was going to be on it! "He was added on later," Paul explained to Vibe the day before the album dropped. "I haven’t even heard it, actually. I’ve heard pieces of it. I’m even excited about what’s about to go down. I just found this out. I didn’t even know this, but my artist Lil Wyte called me and said that a long time ago me and Juicy J and Crunchy Black and all of us were on BET’s Rap City: Tha Basement. They asked me what rapper would I ever want to be on one of my beats and I said JAY-Z like 15 years ago, and now JAY-Z is on one of my beats. That’s huge. I talked it into existence like 15 years ago. Two of the biggest artists in the world on one of my tracks, man. I couldn’t believe it."

More to come...