Drake's "In My Feelings" Music Video Is Basically One Huge Meme

After just about everyone and their mother completed the "In My Feelings" challenge, Drake's "In My Feelings" music video is finally here. The rapper dropped the video on Thursday, Aug. 2, and before you worry, yes, clips from celebrities completing the "In My Feelings" challenge are included at the end. But probably the best part of the whole video is Shiggy — the guy who created the "In My Feelings" challenge in the first place — is in it! The social media influencer is the star of the show in the video (other than Drake, of course), and he looks like he's having the time of his damn life.

The video starts out with Drake pulling up to a woman's house in New Orleans, throwing rocks at her window, and trying to get her to go out with him. That woman is the infamous Kiki, and she's played by none other than La La Anthony. Drake is flirting hardcore with Kiki when her mother pops out onto the balcony of the house, and the mother is Clair Huxtable herself, Phylicia Rashad!

The video was directed by Karena Evans — the same woman who directed Drake's "I'm Upset" music video. (And she's only 22. What?!?)

Evans really knows how to bring out the funny in Drake in his videos, and I thank her for that. The whole video shows Drake partying throughout New Orleans, Shiggy dancing like his life depends on it, and some epic cameos from Big Freedia and City Girls star Yung Miami (both of whom are featured on the track). Then at the end, Drake "wakes up" from the video to find himself sitting in a trailer on some kind of set, and he says, "I just had a dream that I made some song about some girl." He continued,

I was from New Orleans, I had like, a grill in my mouth. And then this kid from New York that spits when he talks all the time did some dance to it, and then the world did the dance, and Will Smith was there... It was terrible!

Drake addressing the massive meme/viral dance challenge that "In My Feelings" became has me in my feelings. After waking up from his own personal nightmare, Shiggy appears again in the trailer as a production assistant and Drake looks like he's seen a ghost. The rest of the video is them riffing off each other about when Drake will be ready to get on set and it's hilarious.

Once that scene is up, videos of people doing the "In My Feelings" Challenge start playing. DJ Khaled, the Queer Eye cast, Leslie Jones, Dua Lipa, Ciara and Russell Simmons, Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp, and, of course, Will Smith are all included.

Drake's "In My Feelings" lyrics start off with him asking a very important question.

Keke, do you love me? Are you riding? / Say you'll never ever leave from beside me / 'Cause I want ya, and I need ya / And I'm down for you always

And then I got a direct shoutout when Drake repeated this verse and said,

KB, do you love me? Are you riding? Say you'll never ever leave from beside me / 'Cause I want ya, and I need ya And I'm down for you always

Do I love you?! Well, if I didn't before (I did), now I sure as hell do!