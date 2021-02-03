Long before Aubrey Graham became the rap superstar Drake, he was ruling the school at Degrassi Community School as Jimmy Brooks. Although Drake has come a long way since his career beginnings on Degrassi: The Next Generation, he still has love for the hit Canadian show that gave him his start, and he surprised fans with a little throwback to his Degrassi days on Instagram recently. Drake's Degrassi comment on Cassie Steele's "Buss It" video proved he's still a big fan of one of the show's most iconic episodes.

At the beginning of February 2021, Degrassi star Cassie Steele took full advantage of the trending "Buss It" challenge on TikTok to recreate one of Manny Santos' most memorable looks. After a dancing around a little in a t-shirt and towel, Steele dropped it low in low-rise jeans and a purple, bejeweled thong. That thong is instantly recognizable to every Degrassi fan as the controversial centerpiece of Manny's bold new look in Season 3. The 2003 episode, in which Manny struts into school wearing a visible thong in order to be considered "hot" rather than "adorable," stands out as one of the most iconic Degrassi moments ever, which is saying a lot considering all the wild stuff that happened on that show.

CTV

Steele's TikTok was a total treat for Degrassi fans, and it turned out even her famous co-star enjoyed the throwback look. When Steele reposted the video to her Instagram, Drake showed it some love, commenting, "Fit is museum worthy tbh Santos."

Drake's not wrong — if one outfit from Degrassi belongs in a museum, it has to be Manny's thong look. OK, maybe Paige's "Hottie" crop top, too. There really should be a Degrassi museum, actually.

This isn't the first time Drake has shown his Degrassi co-stars some love since becoming a music superstar. Back in 2018, Drake reunited with Steele and the rest of the show's cast for his music video "I'm Upset," which depicted a high school reunion at the fictional school. It may be over a decade since Drake played Jimmy, but its clear that he still holds Degrassi dear.